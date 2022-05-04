Jerry Jeudy aims to realize potential in Year 3 following addition of Russell Wilson

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Jerry Jeudy has made his share of contributions over his first two NFL seasons.

As a rookie, he caught 52 passes for 856 yards and three touchdowns as he started 14 games. A year later, despite missing seven games due to injury, he produced at nearly the same pace. In 2021, Jeudy caught 38 passes for 467 yards as he saw his receptions per game increase and his yards per game decline by less than eight yards.

And yet, it seems like Jeudy has the ability to do much more. A dynamic route runner, the 2020 15th-overall pick has flashed his talent on plays like a 92-yard touchdown reception to end his rookie season against the Raiders. The early highlights also fail to consider his success at Alabama, where he caught 24 touchdowns over his final two years and won the Biletnikoff Award in 2018 as the nation's best receiver.

Picked ahead of CeeDee Lamb and Justin Jefferson, the Alabama product's talent is readily apparent. In 2022, he'll aim to have his production rise to similar levels after just three combined touchdowns through his first two years.

"There's things you can and can't control," Jeudy said Wednesday. "The first two years are gone now, so I'm just focused on this year."

Jeudy has set goals for his third season but chose to keep them private, joking with the media that he'll reveal the benchmarks after he meets them.

With Russell Wilson now under center, those goals should presumably be easier to meet.

"He can help me a lot," Jeudy said. "He's a great quarterback, [a] Hall of Fame quarterback that came into the offense as a leader and [got] me better as well. He's going to help me a lot this year."

The two spent time together in San Diego at Wilson's home, and Jeudy said they fine-tuned route timing during the one-on-one work.

Wilson has also served as a source of motivation.

"Just his energy," Jeudy said of the difference between Wilson and previous quarterbacks. "Always uplifting guys, always motivating guys to go out there and just keep working hard. Even those off days, you don't feel like working or [doing] anything, he's the guy that comes up there and gets your mind right. That's a great guy to be around."

Jeudy may also benefit from the addition of Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett's offensive scheme, though he declined to say whether he'd be used similarly to how Davante Adams was used in Green Bay.