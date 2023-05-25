Denver Broncos | News

Javonte Williams practices in limited capacity at Broncos OTAs

May 25, 2023 at 12:53 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

230525_Williams
Gabriel Christus/Gabriel Christus

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Running back Javonte Williams practiced in a limited capacity during the Broncos' Thursday OTA practice, according to Head Coach Sean Payton.

"We're being smart," Payton said. "I said this to you before: We were encouraged heading into this time of the season, so it's good to have him out here."

Williams suffered a knee injury during an Oct. 2 game against the Raiders and missed the remainder of the 2022 season. Less than eight months later, he was on the field Thursday as members of the media observed practice.

"Javonte's one of the best backs in the game," quarterback Russell Wilson said. "He's a guy that's hard to tackle, he's got great hands, he's great in protection. He strikes guys in protection, he runs through holes, runs through tackles. He brings a lot of great confidence to us in what he can do."

Payton said wide receiver Jerry Jeudy sustained a thigh bruise during practice but said "he's fine."

Safety Kareem Jackson, defensive tackle D.J. Jones and outside linebacker Baron Browning were among the players not at practice. Payton said he'd been in communication with said players and noted that Jackson would be in attendance next week.

Related Content

news

'I want to be the best version of me': QB Russell Wilson holds himself to high standard as Broncos OTAs begin

"You always want to be in the best shape of your life," Wilson said. "I'm ready for that. I feel better than ever."

news

Mile High Morning: The top storylines for Broncos OTAs

The first opportunity to see the new-look Broncos in action has arrived.

news

Broncos sign T Cam Fleming

Fleming spent the last two seasons with the Broncos, as he appeared in five games in 2021 and started 15 contests in 2022.

news

Broncos, WellPower join youth experiencing homelessness at Urban Peak for conversation on mental health

The power of a single conversation should not be doubted.

news

Broncos sign NT Tyler Lancaster

The Broncos have added a veteran player to their defensive line.

news

A closer look at the Broncos' 2023 home schedule

The Broncos will host nine regular-season games in 2023, including a pair of prime-time games and a season opener against a division foe.

news

Broncos release K Brandon McManus

The Broncos have parted ways with one of the most productive kickers in franchise history.

news

Broncos to participate in NFL's Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative

The program, which is in its second year, places medical students interested in primary care sports medicine and orthopedic surgery in one-month clinical rotations with NFL clubs.

news

Mile High Morning: Justin Simmons details involvement in March for Peace, previews Broncos OTAs

For the third consecutive year, Justin Simmons joined Broncos Boys & Girls Club members Naja'Ray West and Nashara Ellerbee for the annual March for Peace.

news

Back on top: The story of Bucky, the Broncos' 27-foot-tall statue, and his return to Empower Field at Mile High

Four months ago, the Broncos' white fiberglass horse was removed atop the Broncos' scoreboard for just the second time since 1975. Now, he's back and at a new elevation.

news

Broncos' AFC West slate defined by bookend matchups with Raiders, prime-time game vs. Chiefs

The Broncos' season will begin and end with battles against the Raiders, as they'll host Las Vegas in Week 1 before traveling to Allegiant Stadium in Week 18.

Advertising