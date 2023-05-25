Javonte Williams practices in limited capacity at Broncos OTAs

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Running back Javonte Williams practiced in a limited capacity during the Broncos' Thursday OTA practice, according to Head Coach Sean Payton.

"We're being smart," Payton said. "I said this to you before: We were encouraged heading into this time of the season, so it's good to have him out here."

Williams suffered a knee injury during an Oct. 2 game against the Raiders and missed the remainder of the 2022 season. Less than eight months later, he was on the field Thursday as members of the media observed practice.

"Javonte's one of the best backs in the game," quarterback Russell Wilson said. "He's a guy that's hard to tackle, he's got great hands, he's great in protection. He strikes guys in protection, he runs through holes, runs through tackles. He brings a lot of great confidence to us in what he can do."

Payton said wide receiver Jerry Jeudy sustained a thigh bruise during practice but said "he's fine."