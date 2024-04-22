'It will bring back a lot of memories': Randy Gradishar, Billy Thompson, Rick Upchurch honored by Orange Crush-inspired throwback jerseys

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A trio of Broncos from the 1977 Super Bowl XII team said they feel honored by the introduction of Orange Crush-inspired uniforms.

Hall of Famer Randy Gradishar and Ring of Famers Billy Thompson and Rick Upchurch expressed their appreciation Monday as Denver revealed its new throwback set.

"Bringing back the classic uniforms celebrating the 1977 team and the Orange Crush defense is just a great honor to us who played during that era," Gradishar told DenverBroncos.com on Monday. "I want to thank [Owner & CEO] Greg [Penner], [Owner] Carrie [Walton] Penner and the rest of the Broncos organization for making that decision. That was an exciting time for the state of Colorado as we put the Broncos on the map. Hopefully, we can renew that kind of history and make our way back to the Super Bowl."

Gradishar, who earned Defensive Player of the Year honors in 1978, said the Broncos were "setting the stage" in 1977. Denver's famed Orange Crush defense allowed 16 touchdowns and less than 11 points per game in 14 regular-season contests.

The 2024 Hall of Fame electee was one of four first-team All-Pro selections and one of five Pro Bowlers on the Broncos' 1977 defense. Thompson, who recorded a team-high five interceptions in 1977, earned his lone first-team All-Pro honor en route to a Super Bowl appearance.

Looking back nearly five decades later, Thompson expects to be reflective when the Broncos take the field in their throwback threads.

"It was a time when the team was really starting to do some good things, and for them to honor that, that's pretty cool," Thompson said. "It will bring back a lot of memories."

And while Upchurch played on the other side of the ball, the three-time first-team All-Pro said he believes the return of the 1977 jerseys can inspire an Orange Crush-level of play.