'It was life-changing for me': DeMarcus Ware's Super Bowl 50 teammates and coaches reflect on the Hall of Famer's impact in Denver

"You saw DeMarcus talking ... in his speech about his teammates and how you help each other out and check on each other," Manning said. "DeMarcus, he and I being veteran players on that team, talked a lot, spent a lot of time together as the offensive and defensive leaders. It was a special relationship."

For the Broncos' head coach at the time, Gary Kubiak, that was a luxury — one that he very much appreciated.

"I thought we had two of the greatest leaders in football," Kubiak said. "One on offense in Peyton, and [Ware] on defense. Made my life very easy. You always admire them as a player, but when you get to know them as people, that's how they end up here. He's a special person."

Ware also had a particularly meaningful bond with Von Miller, the other big star from Super Bowl 50. Miller, a Texas native, looked up to Ware and was mentored by the legendary pass-rusher, helping mold him into one of the best players of his generation.

"DeMarcus, I owe him my career," Miller said. "When he came to the Denver Broncos, it was life-changing for me as an example of how to do it, on and off the football field. One of my golf buddies … one of my brothers, man — I love DeMarcus. This is where he belongs."

In their years on the field together, the Broncos' pass rush was a force. Ware created highlight plays — remember the fake spin move against the 49ers? — but also pushed the team forward beyond his level of play.

"His ability to get to the quarterback helped us win a Super Bowl," Miller said. "But I think his leadership qualities and the energy that he had and that he brought to the room was definitely a catalyst of getting us over the hump."

Younger players like Shaq Barrett found support from Ware, too, and for a guy just entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent, Ware's advice was crucial for his own development.