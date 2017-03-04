It takes non-Power 5 prospects to make this year's tight-end class an all-timer

MICHAEL ROBERTS, TOLEDO**

BIG HANDS, BIG-TIME

"Hauling in 16 touchdowns ain't easy to do," Roberts said of his a senior-season haul that saw him emerge as the most efficient red-zone target in college football.

But it helps when you have massive, 11.5-inch hands that are the largest of any offensive player at the Scouting Combine this year.

Roberts used those hands to become the nation's most efficient red-zone target last year, earning invitations to the East-West Shrine Game and the Senior Bowl. In those two weeks of all-star work, he showed how he can use his size and his hands to his advantage, roaring from off the radar to join a crowded, talented group of tight ends that could be a defining draft class at the position.

"I have had reporters put their hand out to mine and take a picture of it; I've seen some of those on the Internet. But I'm used to it now," Roberts said. "I don't think people understood how big my hands were until the East-West [Shrine] Game; ever since that surfaced, it's just kind of been a frenzy."

Still, it's not about the size of the hands. It's what you do with them.

"It's really about your mental concentration," Roberts said. "But don't get me wrong; they do help me wrap around the ball. If I touch it, it's not going anywhere."