'It starts with me': Russell Wilson focused on improving play to help Broncos kick-start offense

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — As the Broncos brace for a division battle, Russell Wilson knows he must help kick-start Denver's offense.

"I think that first of all, I've got to play better," Wilson said. "It starts with me. I've got to find ways to make some more plays out there for us, more touchdowns."

The Broncos have averaged just 14.6 points per game through their first nine games, and they're searching for a way to find more success to better complement the league's top-ranked scoring defense.

"At the end of the day, this game is about touchdowns and offensive football," Wilson said. "If we can find those, generate those, I really believe with our defense and how they've been playing all year [the Broncos can earn wins]. We've got the best defense in the world, so it's our obligation as an offense to make sure we step up and come to the plate and do what we need to do to help our football team. It's a collective effort. If we do that, we give ourselves a great, great chance to win. The defense is already giving us a great chance to win every game. Now we've got to answer the bell and not overcomplicate it, not press, but also know that we have to have a sense of urgency, every play, every practice, every moment, whether it's in the meeting, whether it's in the walkthrough. Every opportunity we get is an opportunity to learn and grow. You've got to respond that way."

Wilson said the Broncos want to be able to find success in a variety of ways, and they'll need to overcome obstacles to do so.