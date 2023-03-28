'It's important to … not get into an echo chamber': President Damani Leech details value of stadium market-research project

In addition to the Broncos' work with focus groups and surveys, Leech joined Owner & CEO Greg Penner, Owner Carrie Walton Penner and Owner Rob Walton on a tour of six NFL stadiums over the last several months to garner more information. The group toured the Chargers' and Rams' SoFi Stadium, the Cowboys' AT&T Stadium, the Dolphins' Hard Rock Stadium, the Vikings' U.S. Bank Stadium, the Raiders' Allegiant Stadium and the Seahawks' Lumen Field. The three members of the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group and Leech also toured Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Wembley Stadium in London.

"I would say there's no one stadium that we walked away and said, 'OK, that's the one that we want,'" Leech said. "I think there's bits and pieces of different stadiums that are interesting and intriguing. I think one of the things you realize, from a stadium standpoint, there are trade-offs that have to be made [with] trying to fit it in with the site, with the city and the culture. All of those things are factors."

Leech said the focus at several of the stadiums they toured was to make the experience "as hospitable as possible for fans" who attend a game.

"We talk about trying to get fans off couches and into your stadiums," Leech said. "A lot of those things [are about] technology [and] back of house. You see a lot more space back of house. Stadiums are homes to concerts and multiple teams, trying to make them as comfortable as possible. Those things are really interesting."

Leech made it clear that while the team is gathering information, any specifics — like whether a dome or retractable roof is possible for a potential new stadium — would be premature to speculate about.

"I think that's part of the reason why we're doing the survey," Leech said. "We want to have informed conversations. We call them 'visioning sessions' on what the future could be. We're far from making any decisions or even having favorites. Sometimes when we talk about it, we joke about how today we're interested in this, and tomorrow, we're interested in that. It's just too early."

The Broncos expect to get survey results back at the end of April or early May, at which point they'll review the findings. For now, Denver remains committed to gathering information that, down the road, will be helpful in its decision-making process.

STADIUM RENOVATION UPDATE

As the Broncos gather information that will be valuable in determining the long-term future of Empower Field at Mile High, the team's current stadium renovation project is "on schedule and on budget," according to Leech.

"The scoreboard is down and, as you saw, Bucky is down," Leech said. "Bucky is safely being taken care of, which we appreciate. … The scoreboard is down. It will come back up towards the end of the summer [and will be] 70 percent bigger. [We are] really excited about that. We're doing the suite renovations in blocks. We were really conscious of trying to maximize how many suites we have available for the concert series this summer, so that's progressing well. [We are] looking at a lot of designs. We're almost finalized with our designs [for the] interior for our team store and the new stadium club, which will be really great when they come together."