 Skip to main content
Advertising

Denver Broncos | News

'It's great to get that feedback': Owner & CEO Greg Penner pleased with improvements in NFLPA survey as Broncos continue to invest in player experience

Mar 26, 2024 at 09:28 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

240325_Penner_2
Gabriel Christus/2023 Denver Broncos

ORLANDO, Fla. After receiving high marks and seeing improvement in a number of categories in the second annual NFLPA survey, Owner & CEO Greg Penner said the Broncos will look to continue to build on their success.

Denver improved four spots in its overall ranking, and the Broncos ranked in the top 10 in team travel, food/cafeteria and nutritionist/dietician.

"With positive improvements over the prior year, it's great to get that feedback," Penner said Monday at the NFL Annual Meeting. "… We learned some things last year, and we acted on that."

The Broncos invested in their sports performance program through both the training room and nutrition staff, and players recognized the improvements via the survey.

"We take it really seriously about how our players feel about coming into the building every day," Penner said. "[Owner] Carrie [Walton Penner] mentioned it on the first day that we took ownership: We want to be the best team to play for, to work for and to cheer for."

Penner, Walton Penner and the rest of the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group also received high marks, as the Broncos were assigned an A grade and ranked fifth among all ownership groups. Penner also received a 9.6 out of 10 rating in regards to the ownership group's willingness to invest in facilities. Over the last 12 months, the Broncos invested more than $100 million in upgrades to Empower Field at Mile High, replaced the playing surface on multiple occasions and announced plans to build a new state-of-the-art training facility.

On Monday, Penner announced another investment into player health and safety, as he revealed the team will replace the turf in its indoor field house.

"It's about 10 years old," Penner said. "I believe the life of it was intended to be about 20 years, but we're going to replace it with a state-of-the-art artificial surface that's going to be better for our players with more padding and a different material. It is something that they should really feel the impact of during our practices."

Penner said the decision was made in consultation with Head Coach Sean Payton and Vice President of Player Health and Performance Beau Lowery.

"We knew we're going to make a change at some point, so why not go ahead and do that now if it's better for our players?" Penner said.

As the Broncos look toward future improvements, Penner said there are "still a couple of things that we've got to do better." The construction of a new facility will help alleviate concerns from the survey about the size of the locker room and weight room, while Penner said the team is currently exploring possibilities for a family room at Empower Field at Mile High, which was another area for improvement on the survey.

The Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group's commitment to the player experience is clear to President Damani Leech.

"I think we're really proud to see the improvements that we've made in terms of our facilities, the resources committed to our players, to really see that reflected in the survey results," Leech said. "… We take it seriously. Ownership takes it seriously. We have a great relationship with our players. [We look for] opportunities for myself, coaches, obviously, and ownership to engage with them directly and talk about their experiences for them, for their families and look for ways to make things better."

And though the Broncos have made great strides, Penner emphasized the work will not stop.

Related Content

news

Jarrett Stidham to compete for starting job as Broncos continue to look to add at quarterback

Head Coach Sean Payton emphasized Monday that while Stidham will compete for Denver's starting role, "there will be other candidates" to be the Broncos' starting quarterback.
news

'We're passionate about being competitive': Owner & CEO Greg Penner, Broncos leadership focused on finding both short- and long-term success

"I don't think there are any shortcuts or quick fixes," Penner said. "We're going to do this the right way and have this team be competitive this coming season, but also be in a position to build for the future."
news

Broncos announce new uniforms coming in 2024

President Damani Leech said the Broncos' logo and team colors will remain the same but that the uniform will undergo "a full redesign."
news

HC Sean Payton: Broncos prioritizing 'exact fit' for offseason additions

"I think the important thing with those players is the vision statement that we have and what we think they can contribute — their strengths, their weaknesses," Payton said of Brandon Jones and Malcolm Roach.
news

A closer look at the Broncos' 2024 NFL Draft picks

Denver holds eight picks in this year's draft, including a pair of top 100 picks.
news

Mile High Morning: Why a Texas connection could be key to Broncos safeties' success

There will be a bit more burnt orange in the Broncos' locker room in 2024.
news

Broncos re-sign ILB Justin Strnad to 1-year contract

The Broncos have retained a veteran defensive player and key special teams contributor.
news

Broncos sign unrestricted free agent T Matt Peart to 1-year contract

Peart spent the first four years of his career with the Giants, for whom he appeared in 43 regular-season games and started seven contests from 2020-23.
news

Broncos mock draft roundup: Analysts' latest projections for Denver's 2024 NFL Draft

With the first week of free agency complete, here's a look at several analysts' projections for the Broncos' first-round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Broncos mourn passing of former QB Steve Tensi

Former Broncos quarterback Steve Tensi, who started more than 30 games across four seasons with Denver from 1967-70, was 81 years old.
news

Broncos sign unrestricted free agent ILB Cody Barton to 1-year contract

The Broncos have added to their inside linebacking corps as they continue to sign free agents.
Advertising