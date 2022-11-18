'It's going to be a showdown': CB Pat Surtain II looks forward to rematch with Raiders WR Davante Adams

Surtain has been able to limit some of the league's top receivers this season, including the Seahawks' DK Metcalf, the Chargers' Mike Williams, the 49ers' Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk and the Colts' Michael Pittman Jr., but he noted that Adams presents a unique challenge. The two-time first-team All-Pro is one of the most talented route runners in the NFL, and he can quickly adapt to different coverages.

"With him, he's very savvy, he's smart with his technique, he knows how to read DBs, whether they are in press or they are off, and he just knows how to get open," Surtain said. "He knows how to read defenses well, too. Carr trusts in him and trusts in his abilities, so that brings him more confidence. He's just a great all-around player."

Most cornerbacks would be content with holding one of the greatest receivers in the league to just 46 yards, but Surtain has proven that he is not like most cornerbacks. The young star continuously works to improve his technique, even when there is not much to improve upon. As he prepares to face Adams again on Sunday, Surtain is meticulously studying film to learn Adams' tendencies and pick up on any differences in the wide receiver's approach since the first time they matched up.

"We played [Adams] in Week 4," Surtain said. "You could see some changeups throughout the weeks, prior to this week. You pick up on certain stuff in the film room, in the meetings and stuff like that. That's how I prepare. I'll pick up new things that he does and new releases from that standpoint, just try to get an eye on that and just prepare. Just switching up my technique and switching up the way how I'm approaching it this time around."

If Surtain can contain Adams once again in Week 11, it will add to the cornerback's growing resume for this year's end-of-season accolades. He is not only seeking his first Pro Bowl berth, but several national NFL analysts have included Surtain in the conversation for Defensive Player of the Year. His lack of targets have contributed to modest stats this season, but Surtain is nonetheless playing at an elite level.