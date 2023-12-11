'[It] probably changed the outcome of the game': Early fourth-down stand provides momentum boost, helps key Broncos' win vs. Chargers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — As the minutes ticked down in the Broncos' 24-7 win over the Los Angeles Chargers that pushed Denver's record back above .500, there was little doubt about the outcome.

Denver put together a stifling defense performance, won the takeaway battle and found needed explosive plays on offense.

The win was convincing — and it also hung in the balance early in the game.

Before the Broncos put the clamps on the Chargers (5-8), they gave them life. After an opening Chargers three-and-out, the Broncos' offense took over at its own 9-yard line. On the first play from scrimmage, Russell Wilson looked to his right and fired a quick pass to Marvin Mims Jr.

Except Mims never fully gained possession, and Michael Davis ripped the ball away for an interception that gave the Chargers the ball at the Denver 13-yard line.

The play gave the Chargers an exceptionally favorable opportunity and added to Denver's turnover woes from the previous week in Houston. But then, instead of crumbling, the Broncos came up big in a potentially pivotal moment.

Outside linebacker Nik Bonitto tackled Austin Ekeler in the backfield for a loss of two yards on first down, and after a 9-yard gain on second down, Justin Herbert fired incomplete to Quentin Johnston on third-and-3. Rather than take the points, Chargers head coach Brandon Staley left his offense on the field for fourth down.

On fourth down, Herbert hung in the pocket before lofting a pass to tight end Gerald Everett, who cut across the end zone with P.J. Locke in pursuit. Everett got his hands on the pass, but he could not haul the pass in with Locke in close coverage.

"We knew that they were going to go for it more often than not," Head Coach Sean Payton said. "… I was pleased. It was a big turn there to come away with no points given up."

Denver took over on downs and avoided falling in an early hole after the turnover.

"Obviously when you're down there, we pride ourselves on red-zone defense," defensive end Zach Allen said. "Especially if they're not going to kick the [field goal for] three [points], you want to be able to win downs like that. Fourth downs are basically like turnovers if you get them. Definitely was good execution, and it was good for us."

While the Broncos did not score on their ensuing drive, they flipped the field. That, in turn, set up a Broncos takeaway as Jonathon Cooper intercepted a Herbert pass that Baron Browning deflected at the line of scrimmage. Denver, unlike the Chargers, was able to convert the takeaway into points — and the Broncos took a 7-0 lead that they never relinquished.