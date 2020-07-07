Denver Broncos | News

'It is a tremendous honor': Mike Shanahan reacts to Ring of Fame election

Jul 07, 2020 at 01:53 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Former Broncos head coach Mike Shanahan said Tuesday it was "a tremendous honor" to be elected to the franchise's Ring of Fame.

Shanahan on Tuesday became the 34th individual elected to the Ring of Fame, and he will be enshrined in 2021.

The all-time winningest head coach in Broncos history, Shanahan finished his career with 146 total wins and two world championship victories.

"It is a tremendous honor to be elected to the Broncos' Ring of Fame," Shanahan said. "When you reflect on the things we were able to accomplish as a team, it starts with the players, coaches and staff who helped us get there. I am grateful for all of those relationships and how we all worked together for one goal: to win championships. To spend 21 years with a first-class organization that is all about winning was special. It was a great run. I am thankful for Pat Bowlen — the best owner in sports — for giving me the opportunity. It was a privilege to coach for the Broncos with such incredible support from the Denver community and all the fans. I am proud to share this Ring of Fame honor with everyone who helped make it happen."

Shanahan, who spent 14 seasons as the team's head coach and previous spent seven years as an assistant, is one of just six coaches in NFL history with at least 200 wins and multiple Super Bowl victories with a single team.

For more on Shanahan's election to the Ring of Fame, click here.

Related Content

news

'We want to make this a destination location': Russell Wilson, Broncos prioritize future success with contract extension

"It wasn't really about how much, necessarily," Wilson said. "It was about how many — how many Super Bowls are we going to win? And that's really the focus."

news

'It's going to be huge for our franchise': Russell Wilson's teammates excited about what his contract extension means for the Broncos' future

"To be able to have [Wilson] around for years to come, somebody of his caliber, is exciting," Courtland Sutton said.

news

Broncos agree to terms with QB Russell Wilson on five-year contract extension through 2028

The winningest quarterback in NFL history through his first 10 seasons, Wilson is set to begin his first season with the Broncos.

news

Broncos sign CB Darius Phillips

news

Mile High Morning: 'Monday Night Football' broadcasters Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Lisa Salters preview 'highly anticipated' Broncos-Seahawks matchup

"We'll be quiet just like everybody at home and listen to how the crowd reacts to [Russell Wilson] taking the field as a Denver Bronco," Buck said.

news

Broncos Notebook: After expecting the worst, Brett Rypien received roster news he'd been waiting for

Plus, HC Nathaniel Hackett reacts to practice-squad signings and NT Mike Purcell explains why he never thought about leaving Denver.

news

Injury Report: WR Tyrie Cleveland returns to practice for Broncos

"We're very excited for him to get back," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said.

news

Broncos sign NT Mike Purcell, TE Eric Tomlinson

The Broncos placed tight end Greg Dulcich and cornerback Michael Ojemudia on IR in a corresponding move.

news

Josh Johnson, Kendall Hinton among 13 players signed to Broncos' practice squad

news

Mile High Morning: How do the Broncos stack up in NFL power rankings ahead of the 2022 season?

"The Broncos have a real passing game again with Russell Wilson throwing to a healthy Courtland Sutton and others," Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer wrote.

news

Broncos Notebook: GM George Paton eager to see new-look Broncos in regular-season action

Over the course of the last several months, though, the Broncos have made significant strides toward improving their roster.

news

'I'm just so blessed to be here': Undrafted free agent WR Jalen Virgil makes Broncos' 53-man roster just weeks before expecting first child

After making the Broncos' initial 53-man roster, Virgil is achieving his two greatest dreams simultaneously: becoming a father and getting a chance to play in the NFL.

Advertising