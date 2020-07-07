'It is a tremendous honor': Mike Shanahan reacts to Ring of Fame election

"It is a tremendous honor to be elected to the Broncos' Ring of Fame," Shanahan said. "When you reflect on the things we were able to accomplish as a team, it starts with the players, coaches and staff who helped us get there. I am grateful for all of those relationships and how we all worked together for one goal: to win championships. To spend 21 years with a first-class organization that is all about winning was special. It was a great run. I am thankful for Pat Bowlen — the best owner in sports — for giving me the opportunity. It was a privilege to coach for the Broncos with such incredible support from the Denver community and all the fans. I am proud to share this Ring of Fame honor with everyone who helped make it happen."