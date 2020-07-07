'It is a tremendous honor': Mike Shanahan reacts to Ring of Fame election

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Former Broncos head coach Mike Shanahan said Tuesday it was "a tremendous honor" to be elected to the franchise's Ring of Fame.
Shanahan on Tuesday became the 34th individual elected to the Ring of Fame, and he will be enshrined in 2021.
The all-time winningest head coach in Broncos history, Shanahan finished his career with 146 total wins and two world championship victories.
"It is a tremendous honor to be elected to the Broncos' Ring of Fame," Shanahan said. "When you reflect on the things we were able to accomplish as a team, it starts with the players, coaches and staff who helped us get there. I am grateful for all of those relationships and how we all worked together for one goal: to win championships. To spend 21 years with a first-class organization that is all about winning was special. It was a great run. I am thankful for Pat Bowlen — the best owner in sports — for giving me the opportunity. It was a privilege to coach for the Broncos with such incredible support from the Denver community and all the fans. I am proud to share this Ring of Fame honor with everyone who helped make it happen."
Shanahan, who spent 14 seasons as the team's head coach and previous spent seven years as an assistant, is one of just six coaches in NFL history with at least 200 wins and multiple Super Bowl victories with a single team.
For more on Shanahan's election to the Ring of Fame, click here.