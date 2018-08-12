 Skip to main content
Advertising

Denver Broncos | News

McKenzie rebounds with return touchdown but knows his battle to make the roster remains

Aug 12, 2018 at 11:56 AM
Author Image
Ben Swanson

Digital Media Contributor/Manager of Photography

DENVER — As the ball dropped out of the air and into his hands with a little less than two minutes remaining in the first half, Isaiah McKenzie knew that as long as things didn't go right, they couldn't go wrong.

But before he could sprint down the left sideline for a 78-yard punt return for a touchdown in the Broncos' preseason opener against Minnesota, he first had to wait.

"In my mind, I was just saying, 'Don't go right. Don't go right.' Because our return was set up to the left," McKenzie said. "So, I said, 'Don't go right. Don't go right.' Eventually I went left, and I had great blockers and they got me in the end zone."

And with the explosive play, perhaps he earned just a little redemption after struggling seemingly week after week in 2017.

Before that happened, though, he seemed to freeze in the moment. With him, perhaps many fans also froze, remembering those previous season-defining stumbles and setbacks.

But he was simply being patient and sticking to the plan.

The blocks all seemed to materialize perfectly. Andy Janovich, De'Angelo Henderson and Zaire Anderson closed off the back side of the play as McKenzie began to read the play to the left. Then, as he moved laterally toward the sideline and pressure began to close in on him, Brendan Langley threw his full force into Vikings linebacker Garret Dooley, who had the best angle on McKenzie as he tried to turn the corner.

At that moment, he realized he had it.

"It was just me against everybody else," McKenzie said, "and I knew I was faster."

Now sprinting directly up the sideline, McKenzie just needed a little more help. Linebacker Antonio Simmons set another block to take out a would-be tackler, Stansly Maponga took care of the punter and Will Parks grappled with Vikings cornerback Horace Richardson, the last man to beat.

With the score, the Broncos began to climb back into the game after a slow start.

"That's what I'm here to do," McKenzie said. "Special teams, our unit as a whole, is here to spark something — sudden change. So if you need a punt return, I've got to get a punt return. When you need a kick return, we get a kickoff return. You need a special-teams play — a big play to help out — that's what we need to do. So as a unit, we've got to do it."

However, that hadn't exactly been the end of the play for McKenzie.

Once McKenzie weaved around Parks and Richardson and crossed the goal line, he allowed his momentum to take him through the end zone and up to the wall. He leapt up and received a warm embrace from Broncos fans — one that would have been difficult to imagine at times last year.

After a solid start to his rookie season with six punts returned for 84 yards in the first three games, it had seemed like only time separated him from when he would make his first house call.

Then, the wheels fell off. In Week 4 against Oakland, McKenzie muffed two punts. Following a Week 5 bye, McKenzie muffed a punt in three of the next four games he played. His punt-return duties were revoked after a disastrous day in Miami that included a fumble recovered in the end zone for a safety.

After all that, McKenzie had to reset himself.

"You have to sometimes erase all the negative things that happen," McKenzie said. "No matter what. A dropped pass or a muffed punt or anything like that, you've got to get rid of the negative, because in your mind, you know you have the confidence. You know you can do certain things. You know you can run fast. … I just had to put it on the field, put it in practice and work at it each and every day to get my confidence back up. I kind of struggled a little bit with that, but each and every day I got better with it, because I kept catching punts. I kept doing the right things."

This summer, McKenzie has faced an offseason much different from the last. He hasn't been the frontrunner for the punt-returner job. That would be Jordan Taylor, who finished the 2017 season with that role. After the initial depth chart was released, Head Coach Vance Joseph said Taylor would have gotten the start had he been healthy.

Instead, McKenzie had his shot to get a little bit of redemption.

"You're going to have errors in life," McKenzie said. "You're going to have downfalls in life — you've just got to get back up each and every day. That's what I'm doing, that's what everybody else in this locker room is doing."

Even though people will remember last year's errors, McKenzie knows he must accept what happened and move on. That's the job of a professional athlete, and though it is human to err, he's working to rid himself of those costly mistakes.

"Everybody looks at us as superhuman," he said, "so sometimes you've got to pretend to be a superhuman."

This isn't the end of anything, though, and McKenzie knows it. His chances to make the 53-man roster may have improved with the touchdown return, but that doesn't mean he can stop battling.

"I've got to do everything I can on special teams to make this roster," McKenzie said. "I've got to do everything at receiver to make this roster. But specifically on special teams, I'm the starting punt returner right now, so each and every day, I've got to bring my A-game."

Broncos back in action vs. Vikings

Action photos from the Broncos' preseason opener against the Vikings.

Celebrating running back Phillip Lindsay (2)'s touchdown in the second half vs. the Vikings.
1 / 78

Celebrating running back Phillip Lindsay (2)'s touchdown in the second half vs. the Vikings.

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (16) celebrates after scoring a touchdown on a punt return during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus
2 / 78

Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (16) celebrates after scoring a touchdown on a punt return during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
action against the Minnesota Vikings during the NFL game at Broncos Stadium in Denver Colo. August 11, 2018.
3 / 78

action against the Minnesota Vikings during the NFL game at Broncos Stadium in Denver Colo. August 11, 2018.

Eric Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
Head Coach Vance Joseph during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus
4 / 78

Head Coach Vance Joseph during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
action against the Minnesota Vikings during the NFL game at Broncos Stadium in Denver Colo. August 11, 2018.
5 / 78

action against the Minnesota Vikings during the NFL game at Broncos Stadium in Denver Colo. August 11, 2018.

Eric Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
Quarterback Case Keenum (4) during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus
6 / 78

Quarterback Case Keenum (4) during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Running back Devontae Booker (23) during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus
7 / 78

Running back Devontae Booker (23) during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Inside linebacker Josey Jewell (47) during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus
8 / 78

Inside linebacker Josey Jewell (47) during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
action against the Minnesota Vikings during the NFL game at Broncos Stadium in Denver Colo. August 11, 2018.
9 / 78

action against the Minnesota Vikings during the NFL game at Broncos Stadium in Denver Colo. August 11, 2018.

Eric Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
Running back Royce Freeman (37) and teammates celebrate his rushing touchdown during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus
10 / 78

Running back Royce Freeman (37) and teammates celebrate his rushing touchdown during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
action against the Minnesota Vikings during the NFL game at Broncos Stadium in Denver Colo. August 11, 2018.
11 / 78

action against the Minnesota Vikings during the NFL game at Broncos Stadium in Denver Colo. August 11, 2018.

Eric Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
Quarterback Case Keenum (4) during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus
12 / 78

Quarterback Case Keenum (4) during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus
13 / 78

Outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Nose tackle Domata Peko Sr. (94) and defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) try to block a field goal during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus
14 / 78

Nose tackle Domata Peko Sr. (94) and defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) try to block a field goal during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
action against the Minnesota Vikings during the NFL game at Broncos Stadium in Denver Colo. August 11, 2018.
15 / 78

action against the Minnesota Vikings during the NFL game at Broncos Stadium in Denver Colo. August 11, 2018.

Eric Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
Outside linebacker Shane Ray (56) during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus
16 / 78

Outside linebacker Shane Ray (56) during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Safety Justin Simmons (31), inside linebacker Brandon Marshall (54) and inside linebacker Zaire Anderson (50) combine to make a tackle during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus
17 / 78

Safety Justin Simmons (31), inside linebacker Brandon Marshall (54) and inside linebacker Zaire Anderson (50) combine to make a tackle during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Quarterback Paxton Lynch (12) hands the ball off to running back Devontae Booker (23) during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus
18 / 78

Quarterback Paxton Lynch (12) hands the ball off to running back Devontae Booker (23) during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus
19 / 78

during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
action against the Minnesota Vikings during the NFL game at Broncos Stadium in Denver Colo. August 11, 2018.
20 / 78

action against the Minnesota Vikings during the NFL game at Broncos Stadium in Denver Colo. August 11, 2018.

Eric Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
action against the Minnesota Vikings during the NFL game at Broncos Stadium in Denver Colo. August 11, 2018.
21 / 78

action against the Minnesota Vikings during the NFL game at Broncos Stadium in Denver Colo. August 11, 2018.

Eric Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
Linebacker Marcus Rush (49) during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus
22 / 78

Linebacker Marcus Rush (49) during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Offensive Line-Centers/Guards Coach Sean Kugler talks to his position group during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus
23 / 78

Offensive Line-Centers/Guards Coach Sean Kugler talks to his position group during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Linebacker Marcus Rush (49) sacks Trevor Siemian during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus
24 / 78

Linebacker Marcus Rush (49) sacks Trevor Siemian during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Defensive end Zach Kerr (92) makes a tackle during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus
25 / 78

Defensive end Zach Kerr (92) makes a tackle during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett (48) and outside linebacker Jeff Holland (46) bear down on Trevor Siemian during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus
26 / 78

Outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett (48) and outside linebacker Jeff Holland (46) bear down on Trevor Siemian during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Thunder during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus
27 / 78

Thunder during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Defensive end Shelby Harris (96) bats down a pass during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus
28 / 78

Defensive end Shelby Harris (96) bats down a pass during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Safety Dymonte Thomas (35) makes a tackle during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus
29 / 78

Safety Dymonte Thomas (35) makes a tackle during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (16) runs back a punt return for a touchdown during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus
30 / 78

Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (16) runs back a punt return for a touchdown during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
action against the Minnesota Vikings during the NFL game at Broncos Stadium in Denver Colo. August 11, 2018.
31 / 78

action against the Minnesota Vikings during the NFL game at Broncos Stadium in Denver Colo. August 11, 2018.

Eric Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
Quarterback Paxton Lynch (12) drops back to pass during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus
32 / 78

Quarterback Paxton Lynch (12) drops back to pass during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Long snapper Casey Kreiter (42) makes a tackle during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus
33 / 78

Long snapper Casey Kreiter (42) makes a tackle during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Outside linebacker Jeff Holland (46) closes in on a sack of Vikings QB Kyle Sloter.
34 / 78

Outside linebacker Jeff Holland (46) closes in on a sack of Vikings QB Kyle Sloter.

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
outside linebacker Jeff Holland (46) sacks Vikings QB Kyle Sloter
35 / 78

outside linebacker Jeff Holland (46) sacks Vikings QB Kyle Sloter

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Quarterback Chad Kelly (6) scrambles against the Vikings.
36 / 78

Quarterback Chad Kelly (6) scrambles against the Vikings.

Eric Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
Defensive end DeMarcus Walker (57) tries to block a Vikings field goal.
37 / 78

Defensive end DeMarcus Walker (57) tries to block a Vikings field goal.

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) and wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (10) talk on the sideline.
38 / 78

Wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) and wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (10) talk on the sideline.

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
XXXXX during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus
39 / 78

XXXXX during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Tight end Matt LaCosse (83) during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus
40 / 78

Tight end Matt LaCosse (83) during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Running back Phillip Lindsay (2) during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus
41 / 78

Running back Phillip Lindsay (2) during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Former Bronco Kyle Sloter, quarterback Case Keenum (4) and Vikings WR Adam Thielen during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus
42 / 78

Former Bronco Kyle Sloter, quarterback Case Keenum (4) and Vikings WR Adam Thielen during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Outside linebacker Shane Ray (56) during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus
43 / 78

Outside linebacker Shane Ray (56) during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Quarterback Case Keenum (4) during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus
44 / 78

Quarterback Case Keenum (4) during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Quarterback Case Keenum (4) and Vikings QB Kirk Cousins during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus
45 / 78

Quarterback Case Keenum (4) and Vikings QB Kirk Cousins during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Tight end Brian Parker (89) during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus
46 / 78

Tight end Brian Parker (89) during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Quarterback Case Keenum (4) and Vikings QB Kirk Cousins during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus
47 / 78

Quarterback Case Keenum (4) and Vikings QB Kirk Cousins during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Quarterback Chad Kelly (6) during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus
48 / 78

Quarterback Chad Kelly (6) during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
A fan during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus
49 / 78

A fan during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Quarterback Chad Kelly (6) during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus
50 / 78

Quarterback Chad Kelly (6) during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus
51 / 78

Defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Outside linebacker Von Miller (58) during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus
52 / 78

Outside linebacker Von Miller (58) during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Quarterback Chad Kelly (6) during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus
53 / 78

Quarterback Chad Kelly (6) during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Running back Phillip Lindsay (2) during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus
54 / 78

Running back Phillip Lindsay (2) during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Running back Phillip Lindsay (2) during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus
55 / 78

Running back Phillip Lindsay (2) during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Running back Dave Williams (36) during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus
56 / 78

Running back Dave Williams (36) during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Quarterback Chad Kelly (6) during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus
57 / 78

Quarterback Chad Kelly (6) during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Miles the mascot and a fan during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus
58 / 78

Miles the mascot and a fan during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Tight end Matt LaCosse (83) during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus
59 / 78

Tight end Matt LaCosse (83) during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Tight end Matt LaCosse (83) and quarterback Chad Kelly (6) during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus
60 / 78

Tight end Matt LaCosse (83) and quarterback Chad Kelly (6) during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Tight end Matt LaCosse (83) during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus
61 / 78

Tight end Matt LaCosse (83) during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Wide receiver John Diarse (9), Viking Aviante Collins and guard Austin Schlottmann (71) Ñ all former TCU players Ñ during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus
62 / 78

Wide receiver John Diarse (9), Viking Aviante Collins and guard Austin Schlottmann (71) Ñ all former TCU players Ñ during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Outside linebacker Von Miller (58) during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus
63 / 78

Outside linebacker Von Miller (58) during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Quarterback Chad Kelly (6) during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus
64 / 78

Quarterback Chad Kelly (6) during the NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, August 11, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Running back De'Angelo Henderson Sr. (33) during action against the Minnesota Vikings during the NFL game at Broncos Stadium in Denver Colo. August 11, 2018.
65 / 78

Running back De'Angelo Henderson Sr. (33) during action against the Minnesota Vikings during the NFL game at Broncos Stadium in Denver Colo. August 11, 2018.

Eric Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
Viking Everson Griffen and outside linebacker Von Miller (58) swap jerseys after action against the Minnesota Vikings during the NFL game at Broncos Stadium in Denver Colo. August 11, 2018.
66 / 78

Viking Everson Griffen and outside linebacker Von Miller (58) swap jerseys after action against the Minnesota Vikings during the NFL game at Broncos Stadium in Denver Colo. August 11, 2018.

Eric Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
Running back Phillip Lindsay (2) during action against the Minnesota Vikings during the NFL game at Broncos Stadium in Denver Colo. August 11, 2018.
67 / 78

Running back Phillip Lindsay (2) during action against the Minnesota Vikings during the NFL game at Broncos Stadium in Denver Colo. August 11, 2018.

Eric Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
Former Broncos QB Trevor Siemian and fullback Andy Janovich (32) after action against the Minnesota Vikings during the NFL game at Broncos Stadium in Denver Colo. August 11, 2018.
68 / 78

Former Broncos QB Trevor Siemian and fullback Andy Janovich (32) after action against the Minnesota Vikings during the NFL game at Broncos Stadium in Denver Colo. August 11, 2018.

Eric Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
Quarterback Case Keenum (4) after action against the Minnesota Vikings during the NFL game at Broncos Stadium in Denver Colo. August 11, 2018.
69 / 78

Quarterback Case Keenum (4) after action against the Minnesota Vikings during the NFL game at Broncos Stadium in Denver Colo. August 11, 2018.

Eric Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
Quarterback Chad Kelly (6) during action against the Minnesota Vikings during the NFL game at Broncos Stadium in Denver Colo. August 11, 2018.
70 / 78

Quarterback Chad Kelly (6) during action against the Minnesota Vikings during the NFL game at Broncos Stadium in Denver Colo. August 11, 2018.

Eric Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
Wide receiver John Diarse (9) during action against the Minnesota Vikings during the NFL game at Broncos Stadium in Denver Colo. August 11, 2018.
71 / 78

Wide receiver John Diarse (9) during action against the Minnesota Vikings during the NFL game at Broncos Stadium in Denver Colo. August 11, 2018.

Eric Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
Quarterback Chad Kelly (6) and running back Phillip Lindsay (2) during action against the Minnesota Vikings during the NFL game at Broncos Stadium in Denver Colo. August 11, 2018.
72 / 78

Quarterback Chad Kelly (6) and running back Phillip Lindsay (2) during action against the Minnesota Vikings during the NFL game at Broncos Stadium in Denver Colo. August 11, 2018.

Eric Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
Nose tackle Kyle Peko (90) during action against the Minnesota Vikings during the NFL game at Broncos Stadium in Denver Colo. August 11, 2018.
73 / 78

Nose tackle Kyle Peko (90) during action against the Minnesota Vikings during the NFL game at Broncos Stadium in Denver Colo. August 11, 2018.

Eric Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
Quarterback Chad Kelly (6) during action against the Minnesota Vikings during the NFL game at Broncos Stadium in Denver Colo. August 11, 2018.
74 / 78

Quarterback Chad Kelly (6) during action against the Minnesota Vikings during the NFL game at Broncos Stadium in Denver Colo. August 11, 2018.

Eric Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
Tight end Matt LaCosse (83) and wide receiver Tim Patrick (81) during action against the Minnesota Vikings during the NFL game at Broncos Stadium in Denver Colo. August 11, 2018.
75 / 78

Tight end Matt LaCosse (83) and wide receiver Tim Patrick (81) during action against the Minnesota Vikings during the NFL game at Broncos Stadium in Denver Colo. August 11, 2018.

Eric Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
Quarterback Chad Kelly (6) during action against the Minnesota Vikings during the NFL game at Broncos Stadium in Denver Colo. August 11, 2018.
76 / 78

Quarterback Chad Kelly (6) during action against the Minnesota Vikings during the NFL game at Broncos Stadium in Denver Colo. August 11, 2018.

Eric Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
Wide receiver River Cracraft (15) during action against the Minnesota Vikings during the NFL game at Broncos Stadium in Denver Colo. August 11, 2018.
77 / 78

Wide receiver River Cracraft (15) during action against the Minnesota Vikings during the NFL game at Broncos Stadium in Denver Colo. August 11, 2018.

Eric Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
Tight end Brian Parker (89) and wide receiver Tim Patrick (81) during action against the Minnesota Vikings during the NFL game at Broncos Stadium in Denver Colo. August 11, 2018.
78 / 78

Tight end Brian Parker (89) and wide receiver Tim Patrick (81) during action against the Minnesota Vikings during the NFL game at Broncos Stadium in Denver Colo. August 11, 2018.

Eric Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Broncos Camp Preview: Who will step up along the Broncos' defensive line in 2026?

"We've got young guys that we expect to step up and play," Defensive Coordinator Vance Joseph said in June.

news

On heels of Pro Bowl season, OLB Nik Bonitto eyes improvement in 'all facets' in Year 5

"It's obviously great when you can do it in the regular season," Bonitto said Thursday of his playoff performance against Buffalo, "but doing it in the postseason in those big type of moments, it gives you that confidence to know you're supposed to be there and you can make those types of plays on big stages."

news

Broncos Camp Preview: OLB Nik Bonitto leads Denver's pass rushers, ILB Justin Strnad set to embrace an elevated role

Plus, this year's Mr. Irrelevant, inside linebacker Red Murdock, is a "tackling machine."

news

QB Bo Nix voted No. 59 on 2026 NFL Top 100 list

The Broncos' signal-caller has again earned a spot among the NFL's best.

news

Broncos Camp Preview: Denver's O-line enters training camp with All-Pros, continuity and depth

Garett Bolles and Quinn Meinerz were two of the six finalists for the league's inaugural Protector of the Year Award, and both men were named Pro Bowlers and first-team All-Pros.

news

WR Courtland Sutton voted No. 68 on 2026 NFL Top 100 list

The selection is the first of Sutton's career.

news

Broncos Camp Preview: J.K. Dobbins leads Denver's RB room as Broncos prioritize a consistent rushing attack

Running back Jonah Coleman, Denver's fourth-round draft selection out of Washington, is eager to "come in and add value."

news

Mile High Morning: 5 Broncos named to Pro Football Network's Top 100 list

As the 2026 season approaches, five Broncos have been named to Pro Football Network's list of the top 100 players in the NFL.

news

Broncos Camp Preview: How will the addition of WR Jaylen Waddle elevate Denver's passing game?

"I think a guy like that makes everybody on the offense better," quarterback Bo Nix said.

news

DL Zach Allen voted No. 73 on 2026 NFL Top 100 list

The ranking is the highest of Allen's career, as he snagged the 90th-overall spot on the 2025 list.

news

Broncos Camp Preview: QB Bo Nix looks to build on 2025 success as training camp approaches

"Once you win a playoff game, you really feel like you can do anything, especially with the team that we have coming back," Nix said in June.

news

Denver Broncos 2026 Training Camp Powered by Ford dates announced

The Denver Broncos on Tuesday announced plans to host 14 free and open training camp practices for fans at their 2026 Training Camp Powered by Ford with capacity limited due to construction at Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit.

Advertising