Inside the Numbers: Champ Bailey

2

Carried the ball twice for a total of 11 yards for his career.

3

Became the youngest player in NFL history to post three interceptions in a game as a rookie with the Redskins on Oct. 17, 1999 at Arizona.

4

Returned four interceptions for touchdowns in his career.

Caught four career passes for 89 yards.

5

Recorded five multiple-interception games. His teams were 4-1 in those games.

7

Bailey set a career high with seven pass breakups at N.Y. Giants on Nov. 17, 2002.

8

Tied for second in franchise history with eight Pro Bowl selections during his time with the Broncos.

10

Tied for the NFL lead in 2006 with a career-best 10 interceptions, which marked the second-highest single-season total in Denver history and propelled him to a second-place finish in the Associated Press' NFL Defensive Player of the Year voting.

12

Bailey's 12 career Pro Bowls are the most by a defensive back in NFL history.

13

Bailey set a career high with 13 tackles at New Orleans on Nov. 21, 2004.

18

Recorded 18 interceptions with Denver from 2005-06, marking the most by an NFL player in a two-year stretch since Everson Walls had 18 interceptions for Dallas from 1981-82.

34

Tied for fourth in Broncos history with 34 interceptions with the club.

52

Leads all NFL cornerbacks with 52 interceptions since his rookie year in 1999.

100

Set an NFL record for longest non-scoring interception return in postseason play with his 100-yard interception return in the AFC Divisional Round vs. New England on Jan. 14, 2006.

235

Totaled 235 pass breakups in his career, 139 of which came with the Broncos.