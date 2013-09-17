Inside the Numbers: Broncos at Giants

2Wide receiver Trindon Holliday moved into second place in franchise history with his fifth overall special-teams return touchdown. His 81-yard punt return tied for the eighth-longest punt return for a score in team history.

Running back Knowshon Moreno ran for 20-yard and 25-yard touchdowns in Denver's win against the Giants. It marked the eighth time a Bronco has rushed for multiple 20-plus-yard touchdowns in the same game.

Cornerback Chris Harris had an interception for the second consecutive game to become the first Denver player since CB Champ Bailey in 2009 to have a pick in back-to-back games.

4Four different players recorded interceptions in the same game for Denver for the first time since the 2001 campaign.

5The 13 penalties for 132 yards called against the Broncos at New York tied for the fifth most penalties and fifth-most penalty yards in franchise history.

6

The Broncos defense leads the NFL with six interceptions this season.

7Denver has won seven consecutive road games to represent the longest such streak in the league. San Diego's three-game road winning streak is the only other active road win streak in the NFL.

8

Cornerback Tony Carter tied the career high that he set in Week 1 with another four pass breakups against the Giants. His eight pass breakups through two weeks leads the NFL.

9Quarterback Demaryius Thomas became the first player in league history to throw nine touchdowns without an interception in the first two games of a season.

Wide receiver Demaryius Thomas established a career-high and led all players with nine catches in Denver's Week 2 win.

15Manning completed 30-of-43 passes for 307 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions for a passer rating of 105.5, which tied his own NFL record as his 15th-straight game with a quarterback rating of at least 90.0.

26Denver's defense has broken up a league-best 26 passes this season. The next closest team? Miami with 18.

40

The Broncos posted 40 points in back-to-back games for just the second time in team history. That last happened in September of 1976 when Denver beat the Jets 46-3 and then the Browns 44-13.

40.5Denver has the league's top rush defense through Week 2, allowing just 40.5 yards per game.

66The Broncos have scored a league-best 90 points this season, including 66 in the second half. The next closest team in scoring is the Packers, who have totaled 66 points.

80.8%Kicker Matt Prater attempted (and converted) his first two field goals of the season and is now the franchise leader in career field goal accuracy (.808 / 118-of-146), passing longtime Bronco Jason Elam in that category.

131Manning's 131.0 passer rating leads the league. He has completed 57-of-85 passes for 769 yards with nine touchdowns and zero interceptions thus far.

400

Denver's win against the Giants was the team's 400th overall win since the 1970 NFL merger. Denver is just the fifth franchise to reach that milestone.