Denver Broncos | News

UCHealth Injury Report
Presented by

Injury Report: WR Tim Patrick suffers torn Achilles

Aug 01, 2023 at 01:37 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

230801_Patrick_injury

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Wide receiver Tim Patrick has torn his left Achilles tendon, Head Coach Sean Payton announced Tuesday.

"I spoke to him last night," Payton said. "Of course he's disappointed. My understanding was a year ago almost to the day [was when he hurt his knee]. I think the hard thing — and I said it yesterday — [is he's] a player that spent most of his offseason rehabbing and then all of a sudden to hit another roadblock. He sounded better last night. He's tough-minded. He's a real good leader."

Payton said Patrick suffered a "clean injury" and that there's a "better than likely" chance he will make a "100 percent recovery."

Patrick will undergo surgery for the injury, but Payton said he didn't yet know when it would occur.

Wide receiver KJ Hamler, meanwhile, could later return to football after treating a mild heart irritation.

"His [situation] is unique, and it's [a] unique condition," Payton said. "We had a long visit with him. With him, the good news is we feel like — I don't want to put a prognosis or timeline on it, but approximately a month. Probably another couple weeks to get in football shape. We're hopeful that once the symptoms dissipate and he's cleared, that leaves us a lot of options. We spent a lot of time with he and his agent, coming up with the best plan. We feel like we have a good one."

In a procedural move, Denver waived Hamler with a Non-Football Illness designation on Monday.

Payton said it was important for him and General Manager George Paton to visit with both Patrick and Hamler, given the adversity they've faced over the last year.

"Look, all of us when you get ready for a break, a rehab, you want to know there's a light at the end of the tunnel," Payton said. "It's important that they hear that from me and George."

Related Content

news

Injury Report: WR Tim Patrick being evaluated for Achilles injury

Patrick was carted off the practice field after suffering a non-contact injury during a seven-on-seven period during Monday's training camp practice.

news

Payton: Broncos expect RB Javonte Williams to be ready for the start of training camp, 'hopeful' he'll avoid PUP list

"I would tell you that we expect him to be ready for the start of training camp, and that's good news," Head Coach Sean Payton said.

news

Injury Report: DT D.J. Jones among Broncos ruled out for season finale vs. Chargers

Wide receiver Kendall Hinton (chest/foot) and tackle Calvin Anderson (ankle) were also ruled out after not practicing this week.

news

Injury Report: CB Damarri Mathis returns to practice for Broncos

Guard/center Quinn Meinerz also returned after missing Wednesday's practice with a foot injury.

news

#DENvsKC live injury updates: CB Damarri Mathis ruled out with concussion

Additionally, running back Marlon Mack and guard Dalton Risner are questionable to return.

news

Injury Report: WR Jerry Jeudy among Broncos questionable for matchup vs. Chiefs

Jeudy was limited all week in practice with an ankle injury.

news

Injury Report: TE Greg Dulcich remains out of practice with hamstring injury

Defensive lineman Mike Purcell and cornerback K'Waun Williams returned to practice as limited participants.

news

Injury Report: OLBs Randy Gregory and Baron Browning among Broncos to not practice Wednesday

Interim Head Coach Jerry Rosburg noted that both players are working through injuries.

news

#DENvsLAR postgame injury update: TE Greg Dulcich exits game early with hamstring injury

Prior to suffering the injury, Dulcich caught his second touchdown pass of the season.

news

Injury Report: Randy Gregory, Courtland Sutton among Broncos questionable for Week 16 matchup with Rams

Gregory did not practice this week after making his return to the field in Week 15 against the Cardinals.

news

Injury Report: OLB Randy Gregory does not practice Thursday, Broncos hope he can play vs. Rams

Guard Dalton Risner and running back Latavius Murray were also among the players who did not practice.

Advertising