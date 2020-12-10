Denver Broncos | News

UCHealth Injury Report
Injury Report: Graham Glasgow misses Thursday practice ahead of #DENvsCAR

Dec 10, 2020 at 03:03 PM
Aric DiLalla

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Guard Graham Glasgow did not practice again Thursday as the Broncos continued to get ready for their Week 14 game against the Panthers.

Glasgow suffered a foot injury against the Chiefs on "Sunday Night Football" and played limited snaps in the team's loss.

Glasgow has played in 10 of the Broncos' 12 games this season.

Tackle Demar Dotson (not injury related/hand) and linebacker Mark Barron (illness) returned to practice after missing Wednesday's session.

Safety Trey Marshall (shin) remained limited for a second consecutive day, while wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (ankle) and outside linebacker Malik Reed (ankle) improved to full participants.

Wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland (illness) was added to the injury report as a limited participant, while quarterback Drew Lock (back) was added as a full participant.

Jake Butt and Diontae Spencer also returned to practice on Thursday.

