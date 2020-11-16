Injury Report: Drew Lock day to day with rib injury, may be out for #MIAvsDEN

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. —Quarterback Drew Lock's availability for Week 11 may be in doubt after he suffered an injury to his ribs against the Raiders.
Head Coach Vic Fangio said Lock's ability to practice Wednesday is "questionable" and that "there's a chance" that he may miss the Broncos' upcoming game against the Dolphins.
Lock suffered the injury during the first half of Sunday's game against the Raiders, and CBS reported that Lock received treatment during the game. The second-year quarterback did not miss a snap in the team's 37-12 loss, but he did appear to be in pain near the end of the first half.
"He said he felt fine," Fangio said Monday. "We didn't see him favoring it. But that's the way it is with a lot of injuries. During the game, it doesn't feel bad. It's the next day and two days later where the full extent of it can be worse. I don't think anybody questions Drew's toughness, desire or want to, to play for this team."
Fangio said the team had not yet received the X-ray results on Lock's ribs but said he was "pretty sore" and that the team will evaluate his status again before practice on Wednesday.
"It's an injury that I think is day to day where a lot of improvements can be made and we'll see how he does with it," Fangio said.
Fangio said if Lock has to miss practice, that could factor into whether he starts against Miami.
"That will definitely enter into the equation," Fangio said. "We definitely want Drew to have a good week of preparation so he's ready to play the game. So that could enter into the equation as we go through the week."
Defensive end Shelby Harris appears less likely to return this week. Fangio said he doesn't believe Harris will be able to play "as it looks right now." Harris remains on the team's Reserve/COVID-19 list, which he was placed on before the team's loss in Atlanta.
"Shelby probably won't be able to play this week again just because when you do test positive, there's X amount of days you have to be out of action, starting from when the positive test started," Fangio said.
The Broncos will also monitor the right tackle position ahead of Week 11. Demar Dotson was active after being listed as questionable with a hand/groin injury, but he did not play in Sunday's game. Calvin Anderson made the first start of his career and played all of the team's offensive snaps.
"We'll see where 'Dot' [Dotson] is come Wednesday," Fangio said. "I thought Calvin went in there and did a very nice job for his first start there. I wasn't surprised to see that. Obviously there's some plays he'd like to do over, but I was pleased with the way Calvin played."
Fangio also said that Elijah Wilkinson, the team's Week 1 starter who is currently on injured reserve, will be able to "take on more of a practice load this week." The Broncos started his 21-day practice window to return from IR last week.