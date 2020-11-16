Injury Report: Drew Lock day to day with rib injury, may be out for #MIAvsDEN

Fangio said if Lock has to miss practice, that could factor into whether he starts against Miami.

"That will definitely enter into the equation," Fangio said. "We definitely want Drew to have a good week of preparation so he's ready to play the game. So that could enter into the equation as we go through the week."

Defensive end Shelby Harris appears less likely to return this week. Fangio said he doesn't believe Harris will be able to play "as it looks right now." Harris remains on the team's Reserve/COVID-19 list, which he was placed on before the team's loss in Atlanta.

"Shelby probably won't be able to play this week again just because when you do test positive, there's X amount of days you have to be out of action, starting from when the positive test started," Fangio said.

The Broncos will also monitor the right tackle position ahead of Week 11. Demar Dotson was active after being listed as questionable with a hand/groin injury, but he did not play in Sunday's game. Calvin Anderson made the first start of his career and played all of the team's offensive snaps.

"We'll see where 'Dot' [Dotson] is come Wednesday," Fangio said. "I thought Calvin went in there and did a very nice job for his first start there. I wasn't surprised to see that. Obviously there's some plays he'd like to do over, but I was pleased with the way Calvin played."