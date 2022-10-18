Denver Broncos | News

UCHealth Injury Report
#DENvsLAC postgame injury update: Russell Wilson suffers hamstring injury against Chargers

Oct 17, 2022 at 10:31 PM
Ellie Kinney

Digital Media Contributor

LOS ANGELES — Quarterback Russell Wilson suffered a hamstring injury during the Broncos' Week 6 matchup against the Chargers, Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett announced after the game.

"I kind of scrambled and moved around on one [and] had to throw it away," Wilson said. "It got me pretty good in the fourth quarter, but just tried to play through it and all that stuff. I felt good moving around, running around, throwing it and everything else, especially early on, and that happened, so that was a little unfortunate, but [I was] trying to find a way to win the game."

In the Broncos' 19-16 loss to the Chargers on "Monday Night Football," Wilson completed 15-of-28 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed four times for 23 yards.

Hackett also noted that outside linebacker Aaron Patrick suffered a knee injury and cornerback Essang Bassey suffered a hamstring injury.

