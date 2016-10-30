Injury updates vs. the San Diego Chargers

DENVER –A running update on the Broncos' injuries during Sunday's game against the San Diego Chargers:

2:19 p.m. MT: Running back Devontae Booker is questionable to return with a shoulder injury, the Broncos announced.

Booker started Sunday's game in the place of C.J. Anderson, who was placed on injured reserve Saturday after he underwent knee surgery this week.

The rookie out of Utah had one carry for no yards and one reception for three yards before he left Sunday's game.

2:26 p.m. MT:Cornerback Kayvon Webster is questionable to return with a hamstring injury, the Broncos announced.

Webster missed the Broncos' Week 6 matchup with the Falcons due to a hamstring injury.

2:34 p.m. MT: After missing Denver's previous possession, Booker returned to the field to start the Broncos' third drive.