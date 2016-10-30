Denver Broncos | News

Injury updates vs. the San Diego Chargers

Oct 30, 2016 at 07:24 AM

Pregame vs. Chargers: Time for Round Two

The Broncos warm up before facing the San Diego Chargers for the second time this season. (Photos by Eric Bakke)

DENVER –A running update on the Broncos' injuries during Sunday's game against the San Diego Chargers:

2:19 p.m. MT: Running back Devontae Booker is questionable to return with a shoulder injury, the Broncos announced.

Booker started Sunday's game in the place of C.J. Anderson, who was placed on injured reserve Saturday after he underwent knee surgery this week.

The rookie out of Utah had one carry for no yards and one reception for three yards before he left Sunday's game.

2:26 p.m. MT:Cornerback Kayvon Webster is questionable to return with a hamstring injury, the Broncos announced.

Webster missed the Broncos' Week 6 matchup with the Falcons due to a hamstring injury.

2:34 p.m. MT: After missing Denver's previous possession, Booker returned to the field to start the Broncos' third drive.

3:40 p.m. MT:For an update on the status of Defensive Coordinator Wade Phillips, click here.

Related Content

news

Sacco Sez: The Broncos, then and now

Broncos Team Historian Jim Saccomano reflects on the similarities he views in 1977 and now.

news

Pat Surtain II named an AP first-team All-Pro, Justin Simmons selected to second team

The Broncos were the only team with two secondary players picked to the AP's All-Pro teams.

news

Mile High Morning: Current and former Broncos attend celebration of life for Ronnie Hillman

"[Hillman was] one of the better teammates you could ask for," former offensive tackle Ryan Harris told 9NEWS' Mike Klis.

news

'I want to do everything I can to prove myself': TE Albert Okwuegbunam motivated to earn greater role in 2023

"I knew another opportunity would come eventually, and it did, thankfully, in the last two weeks of the season," Okwuegbunam said. "... I just tried to come into work every day with a positive mindset, and that's what I did."

