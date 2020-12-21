Injury Report: Vic Fangio 'not optimistic' that Von Miller will play in 2020

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — With two games left to play in 2020, Head Coach Vic Fangio said he's "not optimistic" that Von Miller will be able to return to play this season.

"He's going to have to practice a little bit before we would put him out there, and he hasn't partaken in practice yet," Fangio said Monday.

Fangio said he has not been told by the team's medical staff whether Miller will be able to practice this week, but he expected to speak with the staff later Monday or Tuesday.

Miller participated in some light jogging to the side of practice ahead of the Broncos' Week 15 game against the Bills.

The team's all-time sack leader initially hurt his ankle during practice in the days before the Broncos' season-opener against the Titans. Miller has remained on injured reserve since early September, but he is still eligible to return if the team chooses to activate him.

Fangio said last week that he also did not expect cornerback Bryce Callahan to play the rest of the season, but he said Monday that he does not believe Callahan needs surgery on his injured foot.

The Broncos' other talented pass-rusher may also miss time this week. Bradley Chubb suffered an ankle injury against the Bills and did not return to the game.

"I'm hopeful that he'll be able to practice at some point this week," Fangio said. "Don't know if it will be Wednesday."

Denver may also regain kicker Brandon McManus from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.