Denver Broncos | News

Injury Report: Vic Fangio 'not optimistic' that Von Miller will play in 2020

Dec 21, 2020 at 01:20 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — With two games left to play in 2020, Head Coach Vic Fangio said he's "not optimistic" that Von Miller will be able to return to play this season.

"He's going to have to practice a little bit before we would put him out there, and he hasn't partaken in practice yet," Fangio said Monday.

Fangio said he has not been told by the team's medical staff whether Miller will be able to practice this week, but he expected to speak with the staff later Monday or Tuesday.

Miller participated in some light jogging to the side of practice ahead of the Broncos' Week 15 game against the Bills.

The team's all-time sack leader initially hurt his ankle during practice in the days before the Broncos' season-opener against the Titans. Miller has remained on injured reserve since early September, but he is still eligible to return if the team chooses to activate him.

Fangio said last week that he also did not expect cornerback Bryce Callahan to play the rest of the season, but he said Monday that he does not believe Callahan needs surgery on his injured foot.

The Broncos' other talented pass-rusher may also miss time this week. Bradley Chubb suffered an ankle injury against the Bills and did not return to the game.

"I'm hopeful that he'll be able to practice at some point this week," Fangio said. "Don't know if it will be Wednesday."

Denver may also regain kicker Brandon McManus from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

"Brandon is still going through the protocols," Fangio said. "If he keeps progressing the way he has been, we'll have him back this week."

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: CBS Sports identifies Broncos' most underappreciated player

The work in the trenches is never easy — and NFL linemen rarely get the recognition they deserve.

news

Broncos Camp Preview: Russell Wilson leads revamped quarterback room

As training camp approaches, it's time to turn our attention toward the season. Over the next few weeks, we'll take a look at each of the position groups on the Broncos' roster.

news

Mile High Morning: John Elway, Peyton Manning named greatest players to ever wear their respective numbers

How do some of the great Broncos compare to all of the players in the history of the league?

news

Mile High Morning: ESPN names Justin Simmons among biggest draft steals of last decade

ESPN created a list of the top 50 biggest draft steals since 2013, and one of the Broncos' best defensive players made the list.

news

'This was the only opportunity I was interested in': QBs Coach Davis Webb details jump from playing career to coaching profession

"I didn't stop playing for nothing," Webb said. "I want to accomplish my goals in this new profession, and this is a good first step toward it."

news

'He coaches me in every way': Jerry Jeudy discusses Sean Payton's confidence in him and the potential that holds

At his youth football camp on Wednesday, Jerry Jeudy reflected on what it means for Head Coach Sean Payton to work so closely with him, the team's potential and more.

news

Mile High Morning: Drew Sanders projected to make 2023 All-Rookie Team by NFL.com

Sanders is one of just three players drafted in the third round or later that Chad Reuter projected to make the team's defense.

news

Broncos announce practice schedule for 2023 Training Camp powered by Ford

For the first time, all practices will require a ticket for entry. The tickets, which are free, can be claimed via Ticketmaster beginning Wednesday, June 28 at 10 a.m. MT.

news

Mile High Morning: The top moments of Shannon Sharpe's career

In honor of Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe's 55th birthday, we're taking a look back at some of No. 84's top moments in Denver.

news

MVPs, Pro Bowlers and many dangerous playmakers: Highlighting the quarterbacks on the Broncos' 2023 schedule

There's no shortage of star power on the Broncos' 2023 schedule, and that's especially the case at quarterback.

news

Keary Colbert impressed with veteran-heavy wide receivers room as training camp approaches

"It's a great group to be a part of," Colbert said. "… I'm excited about the opportunity to work with them, and I'm excited to see them put it out there on game day."

news

Mile High Morning: Why Sports Illustrated picked Pat Surtain II as the Broncos' most underrated player even after his stellar 2022 season

"All right, you say, this is absurd," Orr wrote. "We've all heard of Patrick Surtain II. ... But what about in the context that he may actually be the best cornerback in the NFL?"

Advertising