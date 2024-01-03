Injury Report: Courtland Sutton, Baron Browning, Marvin Mims Jr. return to practice for Broncos ahead of Week 18

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Wide receiver Courtland Sutton and outside linebacker Baron Browning both returned to practice on Wednesday ahead of Denver's season finale.

Sutton and Browning missed the Broncos' win over the Chargers with concussions. Neither player practiced ahead of Week 17.

Wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. also returned to practice after missing Week 17 with a hamstring injury. He suffered the injury on Thursday and did not practice on Friday. After being listed as questionable, Mims was inactive for Sunday's game.

Sutton, Browning and Mims were all limited participants in Wednesday's practice. Inside linebacker Josey Jewell (back) was also limited.

While three key players returned to practice, the Broncos were without tight end Chris Manhertz (illness), tackle Mike McGlinchey (ribs) and safety Delarrin Turner-Yell (knee). The three players did not practice on Wednesday, and running back Samaje Perine (not injury related - rest) was also held out of the session. Head Coach Sean Payton previously indicated that Turner-Yell suffered an ACL injury and would be placed on injured reserve.