Injury Report: Broncos 'hopeful' Bradley Chubb can play vs. Raiders, but status is 'definitely up in the air'

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Outside linebacker Bradley Chubb may be able to end his season on a high note.

Head Coach Vic Fangio said Monday the Broncos are "hopeful" that the newly minted Pro Bowler will be able to return against the Raiders. Chubb's availability, though, is far from certain.

"We'll see how he progresses during the week," Fangio said Monday. "I think he's got a better chance than he did last week, but we'll see. It's definitely up in the air."

Chubb did not play in the Broncos' Week 16 loss to the Chargers after suffering an ankle injury in Week 15.

Fangio said Chubb's status will depend on "the severity of his injury and if he can go out there and compete close to full speed."

Both the Broncos and Chubb are hopeful he can make his return.

"He wants to play, and we want him to play," Fangio said.

Wide receiver KJ Hamler's status may also be in question after he suffered a concussion in the first quarter of Sunday's game in Los Angeles. Hamler took a handoff and picked up three yards before he was hit hard during the tackle. Hamler was removed from the game and later ruled out with a concussion.