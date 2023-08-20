'I was encouraged in a lot of areas': Russell Wilson-led drive, defensive red-zone stand demonstrate growth vs. 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The final score didn't fall in the Broncos' favor.

But during Saturday's 21-20 loss to the 49ers, plenty else did.

"I was encouraged in a lot of areas tonight," Head Coach Sean Payton said after the game. "I just finished telling those guys [in the locker room], I thought we did a good job of [forcing] takeaways. I thought we ran the ball, I thought we defended the run well. Certainly would have liked to have won, but I was pleased by pretty much most of that game."

Though Denver was unable to hold on to a 20-12 lead with 5:35 to play, the early stages of the game showed a team that took a step forward from last week's performance against the Cardinals.

The most noticeable improvement came on offense, as Denver's first-team unit racked up three first downs and notched a field goal in their lone series with Wilson under center.

"I thought [in] protection, we were better," Payton said. "I thought Russ did a good job of tucking it a few times. Our time of possession was good. And I thought we ran the ball a little bit better than a week ago."

Wilson completed 3-of-6 passes for 24 yards, but he made his biggest impact on the ground. On the initial third down of the drive, Wilson took off to his left on a third-and-6 and picked up 17 yards to move into San Francisco territory.

"I just trust my reads," Wilson said. "Just going through 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 — it's not there, or if there's something [else] there, I can use my legs. It's part of my game obviously, and being able to get the ball out and throw the ball down the field and all that kind of stuff but also it's hard for the defense. It can't account for that part of it necessarily. When all of our guys are doing a tremendous job — our line's blocking the way they do — it gives me a great chance to get some first downs and use my legs."

Two plays later, Wilson would have had another 16-yard gain, but wide receiver Courtland Sutton was whistled for a holding penalty that limited the gain. Denver picked up one more first down, and Brett Maher drilled a 48-yard field goal to even the store.

Denver's success was fueled, in part, by improved play from the Broncos' offensive line.