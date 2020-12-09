'I want it, trust me': Drew Lock focused on avoiding turnovers, achieving potential in season's final four games

'JERRY'S IN A GOOD SPOT'

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy took to Twitter after the Broncos' loss to the Chiefs in which he only had one catch, but Fangio said he wasn't concerned with Jeudy's apparent frustration and that he doesn't think the young player has hit the proverbial rookie wall.

"I don't think he's hit the wall at all," Fangio said. "I think he'd just like to have more catches, and I don't know of any receiver that doesn't feel that way. I'm glad he's a little frustrated that he's not getting more production. We want our guys to feel that way. I don't know what he said or didn't say on Twitter, but I'm OK with Jerry. Jerry's in a good spot."

Lock added that he was glad to have a receiver that wanted the ball in his hands and that he expects the two will connect more often in future games.

"If he's happy about not getting the amount of balls that he wants, then there's something going on there," Lock said. "You want a receiver that wants the ball. You want a guy that wants it in his hand and wants to make plays. That's what we like about Jerry. He wants the ball in any situation —the beginning of the game or crunch time towards the end. People play him a certain way, and you go throughout the game and you make your reads. Sometimes you don't end up getting to him, and sometimes you hit the guy. He could have been the second person on the read, but one was open. It's how the game flows, and I know he's learning that right now. As a receiver in this league, there are times where it's tough to get the ball every once in a while. It's about fighting through those games and getting ready to practice the next week and go into the next one thinking you're going to catch 15 that game. [It's about] just being ready for that opportunity for the next Sunday."

BOUYE TO MISS REMAINDER OF 2020

Cornerback A.J. Bouye faces a six-game suspension due to a violation of the NFL's performance-enhancing substances policy, which means he will miss the final four games of 2020 and the first two games of 2021.

Fangio said he was "disappointed" for Bouye after learning of the news. Bouye first approached Fangio a couple of weeks ago to let him know a suspension might be on its way, but the team didn't know when it would be levied.

"Players have to make really, really good judgments with the people they trust with their career and with their finances," Fangio said. "Obviously, something went wrong with this person that he dealt with and trusted. It's a disappointing situation for everybody."

Bouye, whom the Broncos acquired this offseason for a fourth-round pick, appeared in just seven games in his first year in Denver.

"He did have a choppy season," Fangio said. "I think the injuries played a part in it. I think he got hurt in the first half of the first game, then missed five or six games, came back, got hurt during that game, missed the following game. ... These last couple games he was starting to play better. We'll just have to see, but it was a rough season for him with the injuries interrupting his availability and play, and now having to deal with the PED suspension."

PARKS RETURNS TO DENVER

Defensive Will Parks practiced Wednesday in his new No. 27 jersey, and he told the media before the session that he feels like he hasn't "missed a beat."

Parks said he feels comfortable returning to the Broncos' system, and he has something to prove after being waived by the Eagles midway through his first season in Philadelphia.