Denver Broncos | News

'I've been encouraged': Why Broncos believe improved special teams play is on horizon

Jun 16, 2023 at 02:59 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Shortly after Sean Payton became the 20th head coach in franchise history, he shared an under-the-radar way the Broncos could begin to improve.

Speaking at the NFL Annual Meeting in March, Payton pointed to special teams as "one way to improve your team pretty quickly."

With the hires of Special Teams Coordinator Ben Kotwica, Assistant Head Coach Mike Westhoff and Assistant Special Teams Coach Chris Banjo, Payton put the pieces in place to help the Broncos improve a unit that ranked 32nd in kickoff return average and 28th in field-goal percentage in 2022.

"It has to be an important point of emphasis," Payton said in March. "If you believe in hidden yardage and you understand yards equal points — each play you're fighting for those yards. That's an area that we felt like we needed to improve dramatically."

As the Broncos conclude their offseason program and look ahead to training camp, Kotwica said he believes the Broncos have made progress toward that goal.

"I think it's evident on the film, and then it's evident with what we're doing out on the field and the emphasis we're putting on it," said Kotwica on Friday about the impact improved special teams can have on a team. "You can change field position. If you're talking about 100 yards, that's points. That's what we would like to do, and it's good to emphasize it throughout the full spectrum of the team and the organization. I've been encouraged by what I've seen so far."

Westhoff agreed with Kotwica's assessment, saying that Denver's special teams unit is "a pretty good group" of players.

"Of course we drafted a couple guys, [and] we signed two free agents that I love," Westhoff said. "We got a punter. We have some ingredients. It's [the job of] Ben and I and Chris to put it together. We're not far off. We're getting close."

Westhoff noted the Broncos would do a variety of things on special teams, and that the team would not be afraid to run fakes.

As the unit prepares for the season ahead, the group should benefit from having the perspective of three coaches whose experience runs the gamut.

"It's been a great dynamic," Kotwica said. "For background there, Mike and I worked together and had a lot of success together during our days in New York with the Jets. He's been doing it for such a long time, and he's been a great mentor and friend. You have Mike on that side of the spectrum, who has been doing it for 30-plus years. Then, you have Coach Banjo, who has been doing it for about three weeks. I'm somewhere in the middle, and that dynamic has been excellent. Everybody brings things that are different to the table. So far, so good. There is common language, and it's been good discussion as far as making our unit better."

With the team's coaches and an increased emphasis on the phase, perhaps it's no surprise that expectations are high for the unit.

Asked what good special teams looks like, Westhoff did not waver.

"They finish first in the league," Westhoff said. "That's it. That's what I care about. I don't want to have penalties. I don't want to make mistakes. I want to make big plays."

Related Content

news

Broncos host Rocky Mountain Region's largest high school 7-on-7 and Linemen Challenge tournaments

news

Mile High Morning: Why Kareem Jackson believes Broncos can do 'special things' in 2023

When Kareem Jackson signed back with the Broncos in May, his decision was three-fold.

news

Broncos President Damani Leech to lead sessions at third annual Ozzie Newsome General Manager Forum

"The Ozzie Newsome General Manager Forum and Quarterback Coaching Summit are part of our ongoing efforts to cultivate an inclusive workforce throughout every aspect of the League," said NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent Sr.

news

'We have a lot of work ahead of us': HC Sean Payton pleased with Broncos' offseason progress, knows team cannot slip before training camp

As the Broncos' offseason program concludes, Payton said Thursday he liked "where we are at now."

news

'Denver is home': DC Vance Joseph details return to Broncos, plan for Denver's defense

"It has been a very good defense for a very long time here in Denver," Joseph said. "The challenge for me is to take what they did well last year and continue that and improve."

news

Mile High Morning: Zach Allen picked to NFL All-Underrated Team

One of the newest Broncos may also be one of the league's top under-the-radar players.

news

Broncos Notebook: 'Always a challenge' to find a pressure player like OLB Frank Clark

Clark's 13.5 career postseason sacks rank first among active players and are third in NFL history.

news

'I've always got something to prove': Tim Patrick has high expectations for himself as he returns from injury

As he returns from the season-ending knee injury he suffered in last year's training camp, Patrick expects to return to his previous production in 2023.

news

Broncos to honor 25th anniversary of Super Bowl XXXIII team, Hall of Famer DeMarcus Ware during Alumni Weekend game vs. Commanders

The Broncos are set to honor some of the franchise's greatest players this fall.

news

Broncos sign OLB Frank Clark

The Broncos have added a proven pass rusher to their defense.

news

CB K'Waun Williams, C Kyle Fuller change jersey numbers

A pair of Broncos players have changed jersey numbers ahead of the start of mandatory minicamp.

Advertising