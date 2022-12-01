'I respect the heck out of Russell Wilson': Broncos veterans, HC Nathaniel Hackett express support for Russell Wilson

Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said that any reports were "all gossip" to him and that the Broncos have "a fantastic locker room." Just as Risner and Simmons did, Hackett pointed to Wilson's work ethic and dedication to embrace his opportunity with a new team.

"When you look at a guy like Russ, he's unbelievable," Hackett said. "He works — I've never seen somebody work that hard. I've never seen somebody try to embrace a team like he has while he's [been] here, just from everything that he does, from walkthroughs to helping to how he is in the community. Russ is awesome. We just need to do better as a team. It's that simple. All that stuff, it is what it is. I love Russ."

Hackett acknowledged that when a team isn't winning, criticism is bound to follow. In his time working with Wilson, though, he hasn't seen the quarterback be impacted by the negativity.

"That's another thing just to put on the top of the type of guy he is," Hackett said. "When you sign up for this profession — wherever it is, especially a quarterback, certain coaches, certain players — if you lose, you're going to get criticism. It's that simple. The idea is that you've got to keep your head down, you've got to keep working, you've got to do everything you can to put the team in the best position and they've got to feel that and know that. And that's something that Russ does. He doesn't get affected. He keeps coming out here and working. Heck, he may work harder. I didn't think you could. I give him so much credit for that — to keep his head down, keep working with all the different people that he's gone out there on that field with. I just give him so much credit for that — all the different lineups that we've had. He just keeps grinding, keeps trying to make a play, keeps fighting — no matter what."

As Wilson continues to work toward getting the Broncos back to their winning ways, he said the outside attempts to divide the locker room would not succeed.

"Everybody wants to win," Wilson said. "We all want to win. Nobody wants to win more than me and this team and [to do] what we want to be able to do. … Man, I've got great relationships in that locker room. So whoever's trying to tear it down, you can't. The best thing about it is is it's been an amazing journey coming here, moving here, being here."

Wilson mentioned nearly a dozen players by name — on both sides of the football — as examples of those with whom he's developed a bond.