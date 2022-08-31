Denver Broncos | News

'I'm just so blessed to be here': Undrafted free agent WR Jalen Virgil makes Broncos' 53-man roster just weeks before expecting first child 

Aug 30, 2022 at 06:38 PM
Ellie Kinney

Digital Media Contributor

220830_Virgil1

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — For the 18th time in the last 19 seasons, an undrafted free agent has earned a spot on the Broncos' initial 53-man roster.

Wide receiver Jalen Virgil, a rookie out of Appalachian State University, is the newest player to take up that mantle in Denver, joining an esteemed group that includes former Broncos stars like Chris Harris Jr. and C.J. Anderson and current teammates like Essang Bassey. Virgil turned heads throughout the preseason and has earned a roster spot despite not receiving a call on draft day, and on Tuesday, he became the lone rookie college free agent on Denver's roster.

The first thing Virgil did after learning he'd made the 53-man roster was FaceTime his entire family. His mom was crying, he said, and his sister and dad were smiling as he told them the good news.

"It's a whole bunch of different emotions," Virgil told DenverBroncos.com just over an hour after he found out he made the roster. "I've worked really hard for this my whole life, and I wouldn't have had it happen any other way. I've always been an underdog throughout my whole career — high school, college, coming out of the draft — [but], like I said, I wouldn't have it any other way. I'm just so blessed to be here."

That underdog mentality has characterized Virgil's career, but he has embraced it as a core aspect of his identity. When he did not receive a call during the 2022 NFL Draft, he did not let it faze him — he trusted his talent, believing that his opportunity would come in due time.

"I was always pretty confident that I would have the opportunity because I showed flashes in college of my potential, but I was just never able to reach my full potential in college," Virgil said. "Obviously everybody wants to hear their name called on draft day, and I just so happened to not get my name called, but I knew that I was going to have some interest afterwards. … I knew that if I came in and continued to work, I would eventually find my way to having those opportunities."

He got a chance with the Broncos in May, and now his patience and hard work have paid off with a roster spot. The coaches and front office were impressed by Virgil's playmaking ability throughout training camp and the preseason, highlighting his speed and ability to help the team in multiple ways.

220830_Virgil2

"I think you need speed in this league, and Virgil obviously provides that," General Manager George Paton said. "This guy, every game he made plays. He made plays every practice, he can cover kicks — he's an interesting guy. He can return kicks, [he was] a really good returner in college. He just answered every test and aced it. And he's got legit speed. … We're excited for him."

The speedy wide receiver brings versatility to the Broncos, a trait that the coaching staff has continuously emphasized. Virgil showed that he can contribute on special teams as a gunner, on kickoff or as a returner if needed, and Special Teams Coordinator Dwayne Stukes praised his patience and vision on returns after the game against the Bills. While fellow rookie Montrell Washington is expected to be the primary returner, Virgil adds depth to the unit.

Virgil was also one of Denver's standout young receivers throughout the preseason, logging nearly double the receiving yards of any other Bronco who saw the field. In three preseason games, he recorded nine catches for a whopping 180 yards — an average of 20 yards per reception.

The Broncos have an elite deep passer in Russell Wilson, and now the quarterback has a new downfield target. Virgil drew attention during training camp for hauling in some long balls in team drills, and he caught three passes of 30 yards or more during the preseason — including a 42-yard bomb from Brett Rypien against the Cowboys.

"I think that I can be a guy who can take the top off the defense," Virgil said. "Obviously we have one of the best deep ball throwers — probably the best deep ball thrower — in the league, so working with Russ is going to be amazing."

Virgil noted that he has idolized Wilson throughout the veteran quarterback's career, and practicing with Wilson for the first time in the offseason was a moment he'll never forget.

"It doesn't even seem real," Virgil said of the possibility of catching deep balls from Wilson in an NFL game. "The first practice we had with the vets and I looked in and saw Russell throwing me the ball, I was like, 'Wow, this is just unreal.' And he's always been one of my favorite quarterbacks. Just getting to know him in person, I like him even more because he's such a great dude and such a great leader — so it's going to be amazing to go out there and catch balls from a future Hall of Famer."

Making this roster was no easy feat, as Virgil had to compete with several other talented young wide receivers who all made plays during the preseason. He beat out third-year receiver Kendall Hinton and second-year receiver Seth Williams in the battle to make the team, and he noted that he will keep fighting to keep his spot.

Throughout the grueling months of competition, Virgil had some extra motivation that kept him going: the knowledge that he is going to become a father. He and his girlfriend, Maddie, are expecting their son in the next week or two, and Virgil now gets to experience these two milestones of his life concurrently.

"I figured out that I was going to have a baby in January, so that was kind of the whole start of my path towards the NFL," Virgil said. "At the beginning I was a little bit overwhelmed, just because there was a lot going on, and I'm like, 'Hey, this is a lot to handle,' but then I told myself I needed to look at it in a different way. … This has always been two dreams of mine — to be a father and then to also be in the NFL. I had these two things that were waiting for me on the other side if I could just work for these next nine months. I just used it as motivation throughout this whole year to get to where I am. The fact that all this is happening at one time, and I could potentially have my son this week or next week, is just amazing."

Virgil's son is due on Sept. 9, but he hopes the baby will come a little early. Now as an official member of the Broncos' 53-man roster, he has a rather important business trip to Seattle on Sept. 12.

He has defied the odds as an undrafted free agent, and now Virgil gets to embark on not one, but two, major journeys this year. In both football and fatherhood, he is thrilled to start the next chapter.

"It's such a blessing to be able to be where I am right now," Virgil said. "I can't wait to keep it going."

Meet the 53: The 2022 Broncos' initial active roster in photos

Here are the 53 players on the Broncos' initial active roster, from KJ Hamler to DeShawn Williams.

Denver Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler (1) during a NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
1 / 53
1 WR KJ Hamler

Denver Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler (1) during a NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) celebrates after an interception during the NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead in Kansas City Chiefs, Missouri. Photo by Gabriel Christus
2 / 53
2 CB Pat Surtain II

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) celebrates after an interception during the NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead in Kansas City Chiefs, Missouri. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Gabriel Christus
Russell Wilson during pregame warmups before the Broncos' preseason Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 27, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
3 / 53
3 QB Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson during pregame warmups before the Broncos' preseason Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 27, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Denver Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien (4) during a NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
4 / 53
4 QB Brett Rypien

Denver Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien (4) during a NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Randy Gregory at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 23, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
5 / 53
5 OLB Randy Gregory

Randy Gregory at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 23, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Brandon McManus during the Broncos' preseason Week 2 game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York on August 20, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer)
6 / 53
8 K Brandon McManus

Brandon McManus during the Broncos' preseason Week 2 game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York on August 20, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer)

David Dermer
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) catches a pass during the NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus
7 / 53
10 WR Jerry Jeudy

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) catches a pass during the NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos wide receiver Montrell Washington (12) scores a touchdown during a NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
8 / 53
12 WR Montrell Washington

Denver Broncos wide receiver Montrell Washington (12) scores a touchdown during a NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos cornerback Michael Ojemudia (13) before the NFL preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
9 / 53
13 CB Michael Ojemudia

Denver Broncos cornerback Michael Ojemudia (13) before the NFL preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) catches a pass during the NFL game against the Washington Football Team on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus
10 / 53
14 WR Courtland Sutton

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) catches a pass during the NFL game against the Washington Football Team on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Photo by Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland (16) during the NFL game against the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland , Ohio. Photo by David Dermer
11 / 53
16 WR Tyrie Cleveland

Denver Broncos wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland (16) during the NFL game against the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland , Ohio. Photo by David Dermer

Photo by David Dermer
Denver Broncos punter Corliss Waitman (17) during a NFL preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
12 / 53
17 P Corliss Waitman

Denver Broncos punter Corliss Waitman (17) during a NFL preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos wide reciever Jalen Virgil (17) during a NFL preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
13 / 53
17 WR Jalen Virgil

Denver Broncos wide reciever Jalen Virgil (17) during a NFL preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
K'Waun Williams at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
14 / 53
21 CB K'Waun Williams

K'Waun Williams at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Ben Swanson
S Kareem Jackson (22) during the NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Joshua Gateley
15 / 53
22 S Kareem Jackson

S Kareem Jackson (22) during the NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Joshua Gateley

Photo by Joshua Gateley
Ronald Darby smiles at practice on Day 3 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 29, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
16 / 53
23 CB Ronald Darby

Ronald Darby smiles at practice on Day 3 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 29, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III (25) dives for a touchdown during the NFL game against the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo by Gabriel Christus
17 / 53
25 RB Melvin Gordon III

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III (25) dives for a touchdown during the NFL game against the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Photo by Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos running back Mike Boone (26) during a NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
18 / 53
26 RB Mike Boone

Denver Broncos running back Mike Boone (26) during a NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos cornerback Damarri Mathis (27) during a NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
19 / 53
27 CB Damarri Mathis

Denver Broncos cornerback Damarri Mathis (27) during a NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Caden Sterns runs onto the field during pregame warmups before the Broncos' preseason Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 27, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
20 / 53
30 S Caden Sterns

Caden Sterns runs onto the field during pregame warmups before the Broncos' preseason Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 27, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) holds the ball up after an interception during the NFL game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus
21 / 53
31 S Justin Simmons

Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) holds the ball up after an interception during the NFL game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Photo by Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos safety Delarrin Turner-Yell (32) during a NFL preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
22 / 53
32 S Delarrin Turner-Yell

Denver Broncos safety Delarrin Turner-Yell (32) during a NFL preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) runs for a touchdown during the NFL game against the New York Jets on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus
23 / 53
33 RB Javonte Williams

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) runs for a touchdown during the NFL game against the New York Jets on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Photo by Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos cornerback Essang Bassey (34) in action on defense during the NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys in Denver, Aug. 13, 2022. (Photo: Eric Lars Bakke)
24 / 53
34 CB Essang Bassey

Denver Broncos cornerback Essang Bassey (34) in action on defense during the NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys in Denver, Aug. 13, 2022. (Photo: Eric Lars Bakke)

Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos safety P.J. Locke (37) during the NFL preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
25 / 53
37 S P.J. Locke

Denver Broncos safety P.J. Locke (37) during the NFL preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos linebacker Justin Strnad (40) during a NFL preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
26 / 53
40 ILB Justin Strnad

Denver Broncos linebacker Justin Strnad (40) during a NFL preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto (42) during a NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
27 / 53
42 OLB Nik Bonitto

Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto (42) during a NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (46) during a NFL preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
28 / 53
46 LS Jacob Bobenmoyer

Denver Broncos long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (46) during a NFL preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos linebacker Josey Jewell (47) during the NFL game against the New York Giants on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Joe Faraoni
29 / 53
47 ILB Josey Jewell

Denver Broncos linebacker Josey Jewell (47) during the NFL game against the New York Giants on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Joe Faraoni

Photo by Joe Faraoni
Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton (49) during the NFL preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
30 / 53
49 ILB Alex Singleton

Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton (49) during the NFL preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Jonas Griffith celebrates after a play during the Broncos' Week 18 game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on January 8, 2022. (Photo by Sam Weaver)
31 / 53
50 ILB Jonas Griffith

Jonas Griffith celebrates after a play during the Broncos' Week 18 game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on January 8, 2022. (Photo by Sam Weaver)

Photo credit: Sam Weaver/DenverBroncos.com/Sam Weaver Photography
Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper (53) during a NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
32 / 53
53 OLB Jonathon Cooper

Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper (53) during a NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) carries the ball after an interception during the NFL game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gabriel Christus
33 / 53
55 OLB Bradley Chubb

Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) carries the ball after an interception during the NFL game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos linebacker Baron Browning (56) picks up a fumble and returns it for a touchdown during a NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
34 / 53
56 OLB Baron Browning

Denver Broncos linebacker Baron Browning (56) picks up a fumble and returns it for a touchdown during a NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Billy Turner during practice on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
35 / 53
57 OL Billy Turner

Billy Turner during practice on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos center Luke Wattenberg (60) during the NFL preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
36 / 53
60 C Luke Wattenberg

Denver Broncos center Luke Wattenberg (60) during the NFL preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos guard Graham Glasgow (61) blocks on offense during the NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys in Denver, Aug. 13, 2022. (Photo: Eric Lars Bakke)
37 / 53
61 G Graham Glasgow

Denver Broncos guard Graham Glasgow (61) blocks on offense during the NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys in Denver, Aug. 13, 2022. (Photo: Eric Lars Bakke)

Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos guard Dalton Risner (66) and offensive tackle Garett Bolles (72) double tam Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (99) during the NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead in Kansas City Chiefs, Missouri. Photo by Gabriel Christus
38 / 53
66 G Dalton Risner

Denver Broncos guard Dalton Risner (66) and offensive tackle Garett Bolles (72) double tam Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (99) during the NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead in Kansas City Chiefs, Missouri. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles (72) blocks during the regular season NFL football game against Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday Jan. 2, 2022 in Inglewood, Calif. The Chargers won, 34-13. (Ric Tapia via AP)
39 / 53
72 T Garett Bolles

Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles (72) blocks during the regular season NFL football game against Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday Jan. 2, 2022 in Inglewood, Calif. The Chargers won, 34-13. (Ric Tapia via AP)

Ric Tapia/Ric Tapia, 2021
Denver Broncos tackle Cameron Fleming (73) blocks on offense during the NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys in Denver, Aug. 13, 2022. (Photo: Eric Lars Bakke)
40 / 53
73 T Cam Fleming

Denver Broncos tackle Cameron Fleming (73) blocks on offense during the NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys in Denver, Aug. 13, 2022. (Photo: Eric Lars Bakke)

Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos offensive tackle Calvin Anderson (76) during a NFL preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
41 / 53
76 T Calvin Anderson

Denver Broncos offensive tackle Calvin Anderson (76) during a NFL preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos center Quinn Meinerz (77) in an offensive stance during the regular season NFL football game against Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday Jan. 2, 2022 in Inglewood, Calif. The Chargers won, 34-13. (Ric Tapia via AP)
42 / 53
77 G-C Quinn Meinerz

Denver Broncos center Quinn Meinerz (77) in an offensive stance during the regular season NFL football game against Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday Jan. 2, 2022 in Inglewood, Calif. The Chargers won, 34-13. (Ric Tapia via AP)

Ric Tapia/Ric Tapia, 2021
Denver Broncos center Lloyd Cushenberry III (79) blocking during the NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Denver, Nov. 14, 2021. (Photo: Eric Lars Bakke)
43 / 53
79 C Lloyd Cushenberry III

Denver Broncos center Lloyd Cushenberry III (79) blocking during the NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Denver, Nov. 14, 2021. (Photo: Eric Lars Bakke)

Eric Lars Bakke/Eric Lars Bakke
Greg Dulcich at practice on Day 7 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 3, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
44 / 53
80 TE Greg Dulcich

Greg Dulcich at practice on Day 7 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 3, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Eric Saubert during the Broncos' preseason Week 2 game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York on August 20, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer)
45 / 53
82 TE Eric Saubert

Eric Saubert during the Broncos' preseason Week 2 game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York on August 20, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer)

David Dermer
Andrew Beck before the Broncos' preseason Week 1 game against the Dallas Cowboys at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 13, 2022. (Photo by Eric Lars Bakke)
46 / 53
83 FB-TE Andrew Beck

Andrew Beck before the Broncos' preseason Week 1 game against the Dallas Cowboys at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 13, 2022. (Photo by Eric Lars Bakke)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Albert Okwuegbunam before the Broncos' preseason Week 1 game against the Dallas Cowboys at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 13, 2022. (Photo by Eric Lars Bakke)
47 / 53
85 TE Albert Okwuegbunam

Albert Okwuegbunam before the Broncos' preseason Week 1 game against the Dallas Cowboys at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 13, 2022. (Photo by Eric Lars Bakke)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Denver Broncos defensive end Matt Henningsen (91) rushes the quarterback during the NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys in Denver, Aug. 13, 2022. (Photo: Eric Lars Bakke)
48 / 53
91 DE Matt Henningsen

Denver Broncos defensive end Matt Henningsen (91) rushes the quarterback during the NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys in Denver, Aug. 13, 2022. (Photo: Eric Lars Bakke)

Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos defensive end Dre'Mont Jones (93) sacks Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during the NFL game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus
49 / 53
93 DE Dre'Mont Jones

Denver Broncos defensive end Dre'Mont Jones (93) sacks Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during the NFL game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos linebacker Aaron Patrick (94) during the NFL preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
50 / 53
94 OLB Aaron Patrick

Denver Broncos linebacker Aaron Patrick (94) during the NFL preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Eyioma Uwazurike during pregame warmups before the Broncos' preseason Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 27, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
51 / 53
96 DL Eyioma Uwazurike

Eyioma Uwazurike during pregame warmups before the Broncos' preseason Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 27, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
D.J. Jones during practice on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
52 / 53
97 DT D.J. Jones

D.J. Jones during practice on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
DeShawn Williams during pregame warmups before the Broncos' preseason Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 27, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
53 / 53
99 DL DeShawn Williams

DeShawn Williams during pregame warmups before the Broncos' preseason Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 27, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Broncos Notebook: GM George Paton eager to see new-look Broncos in regular-season action

Over the course of the last several months, though, the Broncos have made significant strides toward improving their roster.

news

Breaking down the Broncos' initial 2022 53-man roster

After one of the most exhilarating offseasons in franchise history, the Broncos have set their initial 53-man roster.

news

Broncos make series of roster moves to reach 53-player limit

Following the moves, the Broncos are now eligible to place waiver claims on players who were waived across the league and designate players for short-term injured reserve.

news

Mile High Morning: Will Javonte Williams be a fantasy league-winning running back?

"He's in that top-five running back conversation," NBC Sports' Matthew Berry said.

news

With extensive international experience, President Damani Leech excited to lead Broncos' global focus

"Giving clubs an opportunity to get international, to grow fans, develop relationships, but then also to leverage that for commercial purposes, was the right strategy," Leech said Monday.

news

President Damani Leech to combine extensive league experience with 'emotional investment' in Broncos to guide team toward success

"At the league office, you have the benefit of really seeing across all 32 clubs and understanding what makes things really successful in this league," Leech said Monday at his introductory press conference. "I plan to take a lot of those learnings — whether it's data, practices, experiences — and really try to connect that with what we do here that's already successful and look for opportunities to make it even better."

news

Broncos release P Sam Martin, make series of other roster moves

Denver must trim its roster to 53 players ahead of 2 p.m. MT on Tuesday.

news

Mile High Morning: ESPN projects Russell Wilson, Justin Simmons, Pat Surtain II to be among NFL's best players in 2022

Plus, Broncos Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion China Jude was featured in Sports Illustrated and Empower Onyx's series, Elle-evate: 100 Influential Black Women in Sports.

news

'[I] just had to soak everything in': KJ Hamler returns to first game action in 11 months

Wide receiver KJ Hamler has had a difficult journey over the past year, but he made his return to the field in the Broncos' final preseason game against the Vikings.

news

'It's going to be a hard decision': Brett Rypien, Josh Johnson make final case for Broncos' backup QB role

"I give so much credit to both those guys," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said.

news

#MINvsDEN postgame injury update: WR Brandon Johnson suffers sprained ankle against Vikings

"... It's nothing crazy, my ankle [will] be good," Johnson said after the game.

Advertising