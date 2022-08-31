'I'm just so blessed to be here': Undrafted free agent WR Jalen Virgil makes Broncos' 53-man roster just weeks before expecting first child 

"I think that I can be a guy who can take the top off the defense," Virgil said. "Obviously we have one of the best deep ball throwers — probably the best deep ball thrower — in the league, so working with Russ is going to be amazing."

Virgil noted that he has idolized Wilson throughout the veteran quarterback's career, and practicing with Wilson for the first time in the offseason was a moment he'll never forget.

"It doesn't even seem real," Virgil said of the possibility of catching deep balls from Wilson in an NFL game. "The first practice we had with the vets and I looked in and saw Russell throwing me the ball, I was like, 'Wow, this is just unreal.' And he's always been one of my favorite quarterbacks. Just getting to know him in person, I like him even more because he's such a great dude and such a great leader — so it's going to be amazing to go out there and catch balls from a future Hall of Famer."

Making this roster was no easy feat, as Virgil had to compete with several other talented young wide receivers who all made plays during the preseason. He beat out third-year receiver Kendall Hinton and second-year receiver Seth Williams in the battle to make the team, and he noted that he will keep fighting to keep his spot.

Throughout the grueling months of competition, Virgil had some extra motivation that kept him going: the knowledge that he is going to become a father. He and his girlfriend, Maddie, are expecting their son in the next week or two, and Virgil now gets to experience these two milestones of his life concurrently.

"I figured out that I was going to have a baby in January, so that was kind of the whole start of my path towards the NFL," Virgil said. "At the beginning I was a little bit overwhelmed, just because there was a lot going on, and I'm like, 'Hey, this is a lot to handle,' but then I told myself I needed to look at it in a different way. … This has always been two dreams of mine — to be a father and then to also be in the NFL. I had these two things that were waiting for me on the other side if I could just work for these next nine months. I just used it as motivation throughout this whole year to get to where I am. The fact that all this is happening at one time, and I could potentially have my son this week or next week, is just amazing."

Virgil's son is due on Sept. 9, but he hopes the baby will come a little early. Now as an official member of the Broncos' 53-man roster, he has a rather important business trip to Seattle on Sept. 12.

He has defied the odds as an undrafted free agent, and now Virgil gets to embark on not one, but two, major journeys this year. In both football and fatherhood, he is thrilled to start the next chapter.