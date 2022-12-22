Denver Broncos | News

'I'm excited to get back on the field': Russell Wilson hopes to sustain Broncos' positive momentum in his return

Dec 21, 2022 at 06:49 PM
Ellie Kinney

Digital Media Contributor

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — As the Broncos prepare for a Christmas Day game against the Rams, Russell Wilson is set to return to game action, and he is ready to help Denver close out the final three games on a high note.

In recent weeks, the Broncos' offense has shown promising strides as its posted back-to-back games with at least 24 points. Denver nearly came back from a 27-0 deficit against the Chiefs in Week 14, and in a matchup with the Cardinals in Week 15 — a game Wilson sat out for as he recovered from a concussion — the Broncos' complementary football led to their first victory since Week 8.

Wilson will make his return on Sunday as the Broncos face the Rams, and he will look to pick up where he left off in an excellent performance against the Chiefs in Week 14. Despite falling to Kansas City in Week 14, Wilson had one of his most productive games as a Bronco, throwing for 247 yards and three touchdowns as well as rushing four times for 57 yards.

"I'm excited to get back on the field," Wilson said. "We are really catching a groove. Obviously in the Chiefs game, we were able to have an amazing comeback and almost be able to win the game there. We believe that we could have won it. Just the ability to make plays — I think it's so important to use my legs, to use my arm and to get outside the pocket. I think we did a great job of that in the Chiefs game."

It was a vintage performance from the nine-time Pro Bowler, and Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said he expects Wilson to continue that success this weekend against the Rams.

"[I want to see] continuation from that past game," Hackett said. "We want to see him execute, get the ball out of his hands when that's there. If something happens, yes, we don't want him to stay in the pocket and take a hit. We want him to use his legs and protect himself."

Building on the offense's recent execution in the red zone will be crucial as Wilson looks to sustain the team's momentum. Heading into Week 14, the Broncos held the league's worst red-zone success rate — scoring a touchdown in just 37.5 percent of its red zone appearances — but the Broncos' offense has been perfect ever since, finding the end zone in all six of its trips into the red zone.

"The guys have done a great job; the coaching staff [is] putting together a great plan down there," Hackett said. "That's the hardest place to score because of that short field, and I think the guys have really owned it. They've really bought into it. You know you have to make plays; it's going to be much more difficult, like I said. They've stepped up — both the run game and the pass game. I think that's always good. It's not one guy scoring; it's been multiple, it's been play-pass, it's been drop-back, it's been run game, so I think that's what you're looking for, always."

As Wilson rejoins the Broncos' offense, he will join forces with a renewed run game. Led by an outstanding performance from running back Latavius Murray, the Broncos combined for 168 rushing yards — their highest single-game total of the season.

"Latavius has been a true workhorse," Wilson said. "He's been a true leader. He's been a great guy. I think that his mentality is [one] of the best I've ever been around. I really mean that. Every day he comes to work, he's focused. Every day he comes on the practice field, he's lasered in — in the weight room, whatever it may be. He's great with the guys. … He's a guy that you want to be on your team. He's a guy that you trust. He is a guy that no matter what the circumstances, good, bad or indifferent, he's going to be the same guy every day. He's not going to change, and his consistency is what I really admire with him. Murray is one of my favorite guys to play with. Just being around him, we've gotten really close. I really enjoy his presence and what he's done and who he is as a man on and off the field."

There are plenty of positives to build on in the final three games, and after taking a week to fully recover, Wilson said he feels prepared to jump back in.

"I feel great," Wilson said. "... To give me an extra week and let those guys get in there — Brett did a great job stepping up and stepping in. I'm ready to rock and roll."

Related Content

news

'It's only the beginning': Pat Surtain II excited to earn starting role at 2023 Pro Bowl Games

"This is the first of many, I'm [hoping], for me," Surtain said. "I'll just look to get better each and every day for years to come."

news

Pat Surtain II named starter for 2023 Pro Bowl Games

Surtain is the lone Bronco to make the Pro Bowl this year. Safety Justin Simmons was named a first alternate.

news

Injury Report: WR Courtland Sutton returns to practice for Broncos

Additionally, guard/center Quinn Meinerz practiced after leaving Sunday's game with an eye injury.

news

Broncos designate RB Chase Edmonds for return from injured reserve

Edmonds has been on injured reserve since suffering an ankle injury in Week 11.

news

Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II brings holiday cheer to families at The Gathering Place

To give back to the community during the holiday season, Surtain spent his off day decorating cookies with children and taking their families on a holiday shopping spree.

news

Way Back When: The pioneers who played for the Broncos and Rams

Broncos Team Historian Jim Saccomano takes a look back on one key connection between the Rams and Broncos.

news

Broncos promote QB Jarrett Guarantano to active roster, place CB Darius Phillips on injured reserve

Guarantano joined the Broncos' practice squad in early December.

news

Mile High Morning: DeMarcus Ware shares his Broncos memories on 'Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli'

Ware and Peyton Manning told stories from the Broncos' Super Bowl 50 win, the time Manning fooled Ware on a bootleg play and more.

news

Hot Topics: Broncos improve in key areas, look to build momentum from strong recent offensive performances

After scoring just one third-quarter touchdown and six second-half touchdowns in the first 13 weeks, the Broncos have seen their second-half scoring improve significantly in their last two outings.

news

Injury Report: WR Courtland Sutton 'potentially available' to play vs. Rams

Additionally, offensive lineman Tom Compton will be day to day with a back injury.

news

Broncos promote T Christian DiLauro to active roster, place LB Dakota Allen on injured reserve

DiLauro appeared in two games for the Titans in 2021 and spent time on the practice squad of the Titans and Commanders this season.

Advertising