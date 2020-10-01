'I can make my hay here': Nearly four years after his last NFL action, DL DeShawn Williams hopes to carve out extended role in Denver

That wasn't Williams' final stop. He would still add in stints with the Dolphins' and Colts' practice squads, but he eventually found his place in Denver. The Broncos were led by Vance Joseph at the time, but Williams proved himself to Defensive Line Coach Bill Kollar, and President of Football Operations/General Manager John Elway and Head Coach Vic Fangio brought Williams back to Denver in mid-August of 2020.

After injuries to Dre'Mont Jones and DeMarcus Walker ahead of Week 3, Williams was promoted to the active roster. He plans on sticking around for a while.

"Yeah, for sure," Williams said. "For damn sure. I jell with the D-line coach in Bill Kollar. I've never had any coach like him throughout my NFL experience. He's a coach that — he doesn't care about your height or your weight. It's if you can play ball, play ball. And I showed him that I can. He's a blue-collar guy, too, himself. I think when he played in the NFL he was like that and it transitioned to his coaching. … I knew Vance in Cincinnati and that worked out for me getting my foot in the door, but I think it was just up to me to kick the door down. Then when Vic came in last year, I didn't know him from anything. And then I heard stories of him — you know, he's a tough coach, a blue-collar guy, and I showed him that I'm willing to work and do all the right things and just bust my tail when it's time to get on that field. I guess he just liked that [mentality], and now I'm still here to this day."

Williams believes at 27, his best football is still ahead of him. After he played early in his career in high school and at Clemson, his NFL path has required more patience. He believes, though, that he can carve out a role for this Broncos team.

"When you're going through something, you're just going," Williams said. "You don't realize how long it is. It's a tiring, grueling journey, like, for me — and not just me, but for my family, because they want to see me success just as much as I want to, because they know the type of talent that I do have. When that opportunity came, I was just like, I guess my story — everybody has a story — but I guess my story is I had to wait my turn. … I know I can do some great things for any team that I'm on. I feel like the Broncos, I can make my hay here. It's a great city, great organization, and I just love it here."

With yet another injury to the Broncos' defensive line — Jurrell Casey was placed on injured reserve this week — Williams may even get a chance to start on Thursday against the Jets. If he does get that nod, it will be just the latest stop on a winding path.

"Sheesh," Williams said of the prospect of starting. "I think more so it would be motivation to anybody that's going through what I'm going through. Because me, I don't feel like it's about me. I'm just here. Like my mom always told me, I live for a higher purpose. So I'm just here just to write my story and just show people that are going to go through what I went through that you're going to face some adversity, but you've always got to bank on your work ethic. If I am the starter on Thursday night, sheesh, man. It's like a testament to who I am of not giving up."

After being cut more than 10 combined times by four different teams, it would've been hard to blame Williams for walking away. He's still here, though, and he's ready for whatever comes next.