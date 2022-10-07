'I believe in what we can do': Russell Wilson takes ownership of Broncos' 12-9 loss, vows to respond

DENVER — In the wake of a loss that ended the Broncos' unbeaten start to their home slate and dropped the team below .500, Russell Wilson stood in the press room at Empower Field at Mile High and didn't mince words.

"It's very simple," said the quarterback after a 12-9 loss in which the Broncos squandered a fourth-quarter lead. "At the end of the day, I've got to be better. I've got to be better."

On a night in which the Denver defense sacked Colts quarterback Matt Ryan six times and held Indianapolis without a touchdown, the offense was unable to hold up its end.

The loss — which sends the Broncos into their mini-bye at 2-3 — was punctuated by a pair of missed throws into the end zone.

Holding a three-point lead and facing a third-and-4 from the Indianapolis 13-yard line with 2:19 to play in the fourth quarterback, Wilson looked to Tyrie Cleveland and aimed to put the game away.

Instead, All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore undercut the route and gave the Colts life.

"[I] just can't throw that," Wilson said. "[I] have to throw that out of bounds if it's not there. He was cutting across the field, and we were just a little bit off on that and it ended in a negative way."

Then, in overtime, with the Broncos facing an opportunity to salvage a win, Wilson was again unable to connect. After big gains by Melvin Gordon III and Jerry Jeudy that helped push the Broncos into the red zone, Denver faced a fourth-and-1 at the Indianapolis 5-yard line.

The Broncos lined up in the shotgun, and Wilson took the snap for a chance to win the game.

"We wanted to win the game," Hackett said. "We hadn't moved the ball very well the whole night, and I thought we had a spectacular drive to get all the way down there. It ended up being fourth-and-1, and we got the go-ahead to go for it. Thought it was a good decision, wanted to put the ball in Russell's hand and call a play that we know, and he really likes, and it didn't work out. It was one of those things — the timeout before was to kind of get a feel for what they were doing and so the run didn't look as good as we had hoped it would have, and gave it a chance with Russell, and that's all you can ask for in that situation to win the game."

Wilson held the ball for a moment, then fired it into traffic as Courtland Sutton cut across the middle of the end zone. Again, Gilmore made a play.

"We wanted to win the game — that was our mentality," Wilson said. "I think Coach made a good call, and I have to find a way to make a play — whatever it takes."

Despite the result, the decision was appreciated.

"We win as one, we lose as one," outside linebacker Bradley Chubb said. "We have one of the best quarterbacks in the league. I would rather have it in his hands than go into a tie or whatever. I want to win the game. I want to go out there and make sure we can do everything we can to win the game."

The Broncos' struggles went beyond the two late-game plays — and Hackett made it clear the loss did not fall solely on Wilson's shoulders.

"I know Russell feels bad about that game, but it's not just on him," Hackett said. "It's on all of us. It's on the entire team, and for us to learn from this and grow, grow from all five games that we've had. We've got a little time off. Everybody can take a breath. It's been a unique schedule, and we can reconvene and get back and get ready to go win another football game."

Indeed, the problems manifested themselves across the unit. After an opening-drive field goal, the Broncos mustered just two more field goals during the rest of the game. They were 2-of-15 on third down, gave up four sacks and were 0-for-4 in the red zone.