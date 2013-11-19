Huff Signed; Moore to IR, Designation to Return

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --A day after he underwent surgery for a serious condition known as lateral compartment syndrome, safety Rahim Moore has been placed on injured reserve with a designation to return.

The move means Moore must miss six weeks of practice and eight weeks of games before he is eligible to return to the active roster.

That sets Moore up for a return in the AFC Championship Game, if the Broncos reach it. He could return to practice on Dec. 31, which is the week leading up to the Wild Card Round of the playoffs.

"Obviously it hurts to lose Rahim," Executive Vice President of Football Operations John Elway said. "He's been playing so well, but to be able to have this happen to him is terrible. But we have to battle through that. Rahim I know is upset as anybody. So we had to put him on injured reserve with a designation to return so if he could come back he would be eligible to come back if we were to make it that far for the championship games."