How Justin Simmons and RISE are helping Broncos Boys & Girls Club members understand their potential to bring about change

"I came into RISE just with kind of an open mindset to learn," Simmons says. "I just wanted to sit back and just hear a different perspective than mine. Especially when it's a different age gap.

"… Just different people with different experiences in life, so it's cool to get to go in there and sit down and hear like how their perspective on what's going on in the world in terms of the social justice topics and everything that's happening in local neighborhoods, between community and police and just getting real feedback. They live that life every day. As a player, I feel like there's times where you're kind of removed from that — those specific situations. So it's just cool to get to sit down and kind of just hear a different perspective. I think that perspective is everything; it gives you a different view on how maybe you do things maybe moving forward."

In turn, the teenagers are able to gain the knowledge that can reshape their lives and perhaps the community they call home.

"To be able to hit the youth with this kind of knowledge, this kind of education, these tools at such an earlier age is definitely super beneficial," Chavez says. "I think it will provide that kind of lasting change and leadership opportunities for them to stand up. Just like how today we're talking to them about [how] it takes a little bit of courage to be able to stand up for something. So the fact that we're creating a space to make it vulnerable but also empower, I think, will have lasting effects."

In recent years, as Simmons has felt the urge to become more vocal about inequities that he sees, it's something that he's recognized more and more, too.