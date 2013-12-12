How It Happened: Chargers 27, Broncos 20

"Absolutely, they controlled the game by us not getting off on third down," linebacker Wesley Woodyard said. "If you don't get off on third down, teams can run the ball on you. That's something that we have to continue to get better at. We can't let a team control the clock on us like that."

The other star of the game for San Diego was rookie wide receiver Keenan Allen, who made his two catches count -- both finished in the end zone.

"We'll take this on the chin," defensive tackle Terrance Knighton said. "We'll watch the film and see what happened, but the leaders on this defense, we won't let this happen again. We'll come together tomorrow and see what we have to do to get this better. This was inexcusable, the way we played on defense. So we'll find something and we'll try to make sure it doesn't happen again."

At 11-3, the Broncos are a half-game ahead of the New England Patriots for the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoff race. But a Patriots win on Sunday would give the teams the same record, and due to New England's head-to-head victory, the Patriots would hold the tiebreaker.

But the consensus in the locker room was that the team won't worry about what other teams are doing. The players and coaches will continue to focus on what they can control.