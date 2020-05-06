How C Lloyd Cushenberry III fits with the Broncos

Cushenberry said he views learning the playbook as the biggest challenge as he tries to be a Day 1 starter.

"At the same time, I also feel like that is one of my strengths," Cushenberry said. "I put in a lot of work, as far as doing things on my own and taking accountability to learn the playbook. I know it's going to be different from a college system, but I feel like I'm ready for that challenge and I'm looking forward to it."

He certainly earned his team's respect while at LSU. Cushenberry was a team captain, became the first offensive lineman to earn the No. 18 jersey and was named LSU's team MVP. He won that final honor despite first-overall pick Joe Burrow leading the offense.

Matt Mauck, a former Bronco and the player who started the No. 18 tradition at LSU, said the Broncos' selection of Cushenberry was "unbelievable."

"Honestly, I don't think in the third round they could've gotten a guy that's as good of a player as he is — but [he's] an even better person," Mauck said. "I think it's a home run."

Mauck said he also believes Cushenberry can be "an instant leader" in the locker room and will be prepared to start as a rookie.

"I think for Lloyd, he'll have gone against however many first- or second-rounders throughout the year," Mauck said. "I think the SEC players just adapt to the NFL level a little bit better, just because it's not all that much different than the SEC."

Asked how Cushenberry can adapt, Glasgow circled back to knowing the offense.

"Get in the playbook, learn the plays, and me and Dalton [Risner] will help you out as much as we can," Glasgow said in an interview with Broncos TV. "I think that that's going to be a pretty sizeable amount. A lot of stuff comes with experience, but we'll kind of be there to help him along the way."

Cushenberry, who some evaluators say doesn't dominate in the run game the same way he does in pass protection, could take steps forward quickly with the assistance of Glasgow and Risner on either side and the wisdom of Offensive Line Coach Mike Munchak. The LSU product will certainly be motivated to put in the work and find a spot in the Week 1 starting lineup.

After being projected as an early second-round draft pick, Cushenberry fell to the middle of the third round.