Denver Broncos | News

Highlights of Peyton Manning's thoughts watching the Broncos' training camp practice

Aug 21, 2020 at 07:11 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/centerpiece/homepage/2015/07-July/SwansonBen.jpg
Ben Swanson

Managing Editor, DenverBroncos.com

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos welcomed a special visitor to practice on Friday, as Peyton Manning watched training camp with Steve Atwater as part of the daily Training Camp Live show near the practice field.

Over the course of the 45 minutes or so as Manning served as Atwater's co-host, he shared his perspective on the current team, how Vic Fangio's defense will make Drew Lock better in practice and much, much more.

But one thing he couldn't — or wouldn't — do was evaluate the winners and losers of each rep.

"Looks like the defense is … I don't know," Manning said with a sigh. "I hate to join the daily training camp evaluation club. I can remember all those years playing and you throw a couple of incompletions in practice and everyone's going, 'Well, the Colts offense is going to be bad this year. They threw some incompletions.' So I'm going to probably reserve judgment. But, Steve, as you know, there's probably a winner every single day in practice. The defense is going to have their day, the offense is going to have their day. This is kind of the first team drill we're getting to watch. I feel like I'm sort of teasing the fans. I'm getting to watch the practice that they don't get to watch. It's like sort of dangling ice cream out in front of a child."

Well, it's true. You can't watch all of practice. But we'll give you something better than ice cream. Here are highlights from Manning's words of wisdom from his time watching practice.

Manning's offseason conversation with Lock

Though Manning wasn't asked for any broad assessment of Lock's skills, he did discuss one thing that the second-year player does well: moving in the pocket and using his mobility to escape pressure.

"It doesn't really matter how fast you run the 40-yard dash in; I couldn't run out of sight in a week," Manning said. "But I thought I could move in the pocket enough to get throws off. I think that's something Drew does well. … It looks to me like he keeps his eyes downfield as he's moving in the pocket. That's important, right? One quarterback one-on-one tip is quarterbacks should never look at the defensive line. You should never have your eyes at the defensive line; you have your eyes down the field the whole time, and you feel the defensive line. Kind of a sixth sense, if you will. That's a good thing for a quarterback to work on."

Lock, a former counselor at the Manning Passing Academy, has known the five-time MVP quarterback for quite some time. During this past offseason, he reached out to Manning for advice as he prepared for his first full season as the Broncos' starting quarterback.

"I spent an hour and a half on the phone with him earlier this year, kind of talking about some things that I use to do in the offseason: kind of have an offseason plan, writing that schedule down," Manning said. "He had great questions, and that's all you want in a young quarterback: somebody that wants to learn, somebody that wants to get better. I think he's got a little swagger to him, got a little edge to him, which I think is important. I think you've got to have it; it's a tough position and a lot of people [are] expecting things from you. So to have a little swagger to you is a good thing."

200821_manning

How Fangio's defense will help Lock become a better player

One thing Manning and Lock have in common is that they both have practiced against Fangio's defense during their careers. Manning did so in Indianapolis, while Drew is doing it now. With that experience, Manning said he was able to learn valuable lessons that translated to games.

"Coach Fangio is a defensive guru," Manning said. "He's been doing it for a long time. Vic Fangio, people maybe don't realize, he was the defensive coordinator for the Colts in my second, third and fourth seasons. So I competed against him in practice every day. Competitive guy. … Vic liked to win the practice. He liked to compete, so we had some good battles. I always felt like that competition in practice kind of helped us play better in games. He used to give you a lot. He had basic defenses, but we had what we called exotic blitzes where they would kind of bring multiple defenders. When you see a lot of that in practice every day, it kind of helps you when you get to the games. I think Drew Lock will benefit from competing against this Vic Fangio-style of defense every day in practice. Even though you may not complete every pass and you may have some ugly practices from time to time, you just sort of file it all away. And the idea is to get reps and get ready to play the Chiefs and the Chargers and the Raiders."

Certain players can also make Lock better, Manning noted. He highlighted two from his time with the Broncos as examples: Aqib Talib and Von Miller.

"I though Aqib Talib was a tough guy to go against in practice every single day," Manning said. "He was a smart corner who had seen a lot and would not guess, but I think he would know that, 'Hey, I think this going to be a three-step drop,' and so he would be flat-footed and would intercept a slant or a hitch. Is it an irritant to the quarterback? Yeah, but he deserves it. He's earned it in film study, and his knowledge, I think it made me better because it made you be more disciplined. … So when you played against guys that you put into that category, you sort of use that information. … Von always went pretty easy on me. Von used to always kind of — he would beat our tackle and rush right by me and just kind of make a little noise, just a little, 'Hey, just so you know, I was here. I really could have hurt you there, but you're my quarterback and so I'm not going to do it.'"

Why fans should be patient with the new offense

Having watched one practice, Manning was loathe to make any assessment on who was playing well, and he hesitated to make any evaluation of the team, too, especially with how the novel coronavirus pandemic has affected how teams could develop over the offseason.

One thing he did want to emphasize, though, was that fans should not expect the offense to fire on all cylinders immediately, though it should progress throughout the year.

"It's hard to know with all that's been going on, zero offseason program," Manning said. "I think everybody, I'm sure — I was with Coach Fangio a couple weeks ago — and you're really just for the first time seeing what kind of shape these guys are in. Coach Fangio hadn't met Jerry Jeudy until a few weeks ago, right? It was all virtual and Zooms. So I think it's still early to make some bold prediction or somebody who says they know. But I think every team obviously is at that type of juncture in getting to know their team.

"Certainly with a new offensive coordinator in Pat Shurmur with Drew as a quarterback, It's going to take a little time for them to kind of get on the same page. That doesn't just happen overnight. That's why you have offseason programs, that's why you have the April and the May and June minicamps. That's why those are important, I think. So you take all that out and now we're trying to cram for a test which is coming against the Titans in just a couple of weeks. That's not easy. Look, I'm a quarterback defender. I would say let's understand that it's not going to be perfect early on, but I think things will get better as the season goes on. Count on our defense to keep us in as our offense kind of finds their rhythm and understands all the nuances of this new offense. I still think you can win games as you're still kind of finding your way and finding your rhythm."

#BroncosCamp Day 7 photos: Bring on the live action, and Peyton Manning takes in practice

Take an inside look at the seventh day of training camp for the Broncos with photos from team photographers Gabriel Christus and Ben Swanson.

Justin Simmons says hello to his family during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus
1 / 73

Justin Simmons says hello to his family during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Denver Broncos/Gabriel Christus
Trinity Benson and Courtland Sutton during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus
2 / 73

Trinity Benson and Courtland Sutton during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Denver Broncos/Gabriel Christus
Drew Lock during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus
3 / 73

Drew Lock during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Denver Broncos/Gabriel Christus
Justin Simmons during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus
4 / 73

Justin Simmons during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Denver Broncos/Gabriel Christus
Former Broncos Peyton Manning and Steve Atwater watch practice during the Training Camp Live show during the seventh training camp practice at UCHealth Training Center on August 21, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
5 / 73

Former Broncos Peyton Manning and Steve Atwater watch practice during the Training Camp Live show during the seventh training camp practice at UCHealth Training Center on August 21, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Tyler Jones during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus
6 / 73

Tyler Jones during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Denver Broncos/Gabriel Christus
Diontae Spencer during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus
7 / 73

Diontae Spencer during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Denver Broncos/Gabriel Christus
Courtland Sutton during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus
8 / 73

Courtland Sutton during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Denver Broncos/Gabriel Christus
Drew Lock during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus
9 / 73

Drew Lock during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Denver Broncos/Gabriel Christus
Von Miller during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus
10 / 73

Von Miller during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Denver Broncos/Gabriel Christus
Davontae Harris during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus
11 / 73

Davontae Harris during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Denver Broncos/Gabriel Christus
DeMarcus Walker during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus
12 / 73

DeMarcus Walker during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Denver Broncos/Gabriel Christus
Troy Fumagalli and Jake Butt during the seventh training camp practice at UCHealth Training Center on August 21, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
13 / 73

Troy Fumagalli and Jake Butt during the seventh training camp practice at UCHealth Training Center on August 21, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Duke Dawson Jr. during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus
14 / 73

Duke Dawson Jr. during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Denver Broncos/Gabriel Christus
Michael Ojemudia during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus
15 / 73

Michael Ojemudia during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Denver Broncos/Gabriel Christus
Deshawn Williams during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus
16 / 73

Deshawn Williams during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Denver Broncos/Gabriel Christus
Essang Bassey and Michael Ojemudia during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus
17 / 73

Essang Bassey and Michael Ojemudia during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Denver Broncos/Gabriel Christus
Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus
18 / 73

Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Denver Broncos/Gabriel Christus
McTelvin Agim during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus
19 / 73

McTelvin Agim during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Denver Broncos/Gabriel Christus
A.J. Bouye during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus
20 / 73

A.J. Bouye during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Denver Broncos/Gabriel Christus
Isaac Yiadom during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus
21 / 73

Isaac Yiadom during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Denver Broncos/Gabriel Christus
Head Coach Vic Fangio during the seventh training camp practice at UCHealth Training Center on August 21, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
22 / 73

Head Coach Vic Fangio during the seventh training camp practice at UCHealth Training Center on August 21, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Jurrell Casey during the seventh training camp practice at UCHealth Training Center on August 21, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
23 / 73

Jurrell Casey during the seventh training camp practice at UCHealth Training Center on August 21, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Jerry Jeudy fist-bumps Drew Lock during the seventh training camp practice at UCHealth Training Center on August 21, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
24 / 73

Jerry Jeudy fist-bumps Drew Lock during the seventh training camp practice at UCHealth Training Center on August 21, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Bryce Callahan prepares to defend Courtland Sutton during the seventh training camp practice at UCHealth Training Center on August 21, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
25 / 73

Bryce Callahan prepares to defend Courtland Sutton during the seventh training camp practice at UCHealth Training Center on August 21, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Bryce Callahan and Courtland Sutton during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus
26 / 73

Bryce Callahan and Courtland Sutton during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Denver Broncos/Gabriel Christus
Tim Patrick and Kareem Jackson during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus
27 / 73

Tim Patrick and Kareem Jackson during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Denver Broncos/Gabriel Christus
Albert Okwuegbunam and Justin Simmons during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus
28 / 73

Albert Okwuegbunam and Justin Simmons during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Denver Broncos/Gabriel Christus
De'Vante Bausby and Royce Freeman during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus
29 / 73

De'Vante Bausby and Royce Freeman during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Denver Broncos/Gabriel Christus
Peyton Manning during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus
30 / 73

Peyton Manning during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Denver Broncos/Gabriel Christus
Royce Freeman, Jeremiah Attaochu and DeMarcus Walker during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus
31 / 73

Royce Freeman, Jeremiah Attaochu and DeMarcus Walker during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Denver Broncos/Gabriel Christus
Drew Lock throws a pass during the seventh training camp practice at UCHealth Training Center on August 21, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
32 / 73

Drew Lock throws a pass during the seventh training camp practice at UCHealth Training Center on August 21, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Justin Simmons during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus
33 / 73

Justin Simmons during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Denver Broncos/Gabriel Christus
Fred Brown and Alijah Holder during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus
34 / 73

Fred Brown and Alijah Holder during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Denver Broncos/Gabriel Christus
Sam Martin and Brandon McManus during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus
35 / 73

Sam Martin and Brandon McManus during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Denver Broncos/Gabriel Christus
Josey Jewell and Courtland Sutton during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus
36 / 73

Josey Jewell and Courtland Sutton during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Denver Broncos/Gabriel Christus
Fred Brown catches a pass during the seventh training camp practice at UCHealth Training Center on August 21, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
37 / 73

Fred Brown catches a pass during the seventh training camp practice at UCHealth Training Center on August 21, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Tim Patrick and A.J. Bouye during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus
38 / 73

Tim Patrick and A.J. Bouye during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Denver Broncos/Gabriel Christus
Tim Patrick and Bryce Callahan during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus
39 / 73

Tim Patrick and Bryce Callahan during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Denver Broncos/Gabriel Christus
Jeff Driskel during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus
40 / 73

Jeff Driskel during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Denver Broncos/Gabriel Christus
Diontae Spencer and Michael Ojemudia during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus
41 / 73

Diontae Spencer and Michael Ojemudia during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Denver Broncos/Gabriel Christus
Drew Lock in the huddle during the seventh training camp practice at UCHealth Training Center on August 21, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
42 / 73

Drew Lock in the huddle during the seventh training camp practice at UCHealth Training Center on August 21, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Fred Brown and Isaac Yiadom during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus
43 / 73

Fred Brown and Isaac Yiadom during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Denver Broncos/Gabriel Christus
Jeremiah Attaochu, Justin Simmons, Jurrell Casey, Bryce Callahan during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus
44 / 73

Jeremiah Attaochu, Justin Simmons, Jurrell Casey, Bryce Callahan during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Denver Broncos/Gabriel Christus
Jerry Jeudy during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus
45 / 73

Jerry Jeudy during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Denver Broncos/Gabriel Christus
Drew Lock during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus
46 / 73

Drew Lock during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Denver Broncos/Gabriel Christus
Peyton Manning and Steve Atwater watch practice during the Training Camp Live show during the seventh training camp practice at UCHealth Training Center on August 21, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
47 / 73

Peyton Manning and Steve Atwater watch practice during the Training Camp Live show during the seventh training camp practice at UCHealth Training Center on August 21, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Kareem Jackson waves a finger after a defensive stop during the seventh training camp practice at UCHealth Training Center on August 21, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
48 / 73

Kareem Jackson waves a finger after a defensive stop during the seventh training camp practice at UCHealth Training Center on August 21, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Noah Fant during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus
49 / 73

Noah Fant during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Denver Broncos/Gabriel Christus
Jake Butt makes a catch as P.J. Locke defends during the seventh training camp practice at UCHealth Training Center on August 21, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
50 / 73

Jake Butt makes a catch as P.J. Locke defends during the seventh training camp practice at UCHealth Training Center on August 21, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Jeff Driskel during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus
51 / 73

Jeff Driskel during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Denver Broncos/Gabriel Christus
Justin Strnad makes contact with Jeremy Cox during the seventh training camp practice at UCHealth Training Center on August 21, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
52 / 73

Justin Strnad makes contact with Jeremy Cox during the seventh training camp practice at UCHealth Training Center on August 21, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Jake Butt during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus
53 / 73

Jake Butt during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Denver Broncos/Gabriel Christus
Royce Freeman runs with the ball during the seventh training camp practice at UCHealth Training Center on August 21, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
54 / 73

Royce Freeman runs with the ball during the seventh training camp practice at UCHealth Training Center on August 21, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Royce Freeman and Jake Rodgers celebrate after a rushing touchdown during the seventh training camp practice at UCHealth Training Center on August 21, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
55 / 73

Royce Freeman and Jake Rodgers celebrate after a rushing touchdown during the seventh training camp practice at UCHealth Training Center on August 21, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Patrick Morris during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus
56 / 73

Patrick Morris during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Denver Broncos/Gabriel Christus
Demar Dotson blocks Derrek Tuszka during the seventh training camp practice at UCHealth Training Center on August 21, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
57 / 73

Demar Dotson blocks Derrek Tuszka during the seventh training camp practice at UCHealth Training Center on August 21, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Drew Lock during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus
58 / 73

Drew Lock during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Denver Broncos/Gabriel Christus
Phillip Lindsay during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus
59 / 73

Phillip Lindsay during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Denver Broncos/Gabriel Christus
Isaac Yiadom and Courtland Sutton during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus
60 / 73

Isaac Yiadom and Courtland Sutton during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Denver Broncos/Gabriel Christus
Tim Patrick and Justin Simmons during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus
61 / 73

Tim Patrick and Justin Simmons during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Denver Broncos/Gabriel Christus
De'Vante Bausby and Kendall Hinton during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus
62 / 73

De'Vante Bausby and Kendall Hinton during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Denver Broncos/Gabriel Christus
Jake Butt makes a catch for a touchdown during the seventh training camp practice at UCHealth Training Center on August 21, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
63 / 73

Jake Butt makes a catch for a touchdown during the seventh training camp practice at UCHealth Training Center on August 21, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Jeremy Cox stretches across the goal line for a touchdown during the seventh training camp practice at UCHealth Training Center on August 21, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
64 / 73

Jeremy Cox stretches across the goal line for a touchdown during the seventh training camp practice at UCHealth Training Center on August 21, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Jeremy Cox and Graham Glasgow celebrate a touchdown during the seventh training camp practice at UCHealth Training Center on August 21, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
65 / 73

Jeremy Cox and Graham Glasgow celebrate a touchdown during the seventh training camp practice at UCHealth Training Center on August 21, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Jake Butt and Dalton Risner celebrate Butt's touchdown catch during the seventh training camp practice at UCHealth Training Center on August 21, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
66 / 73

Jake Butt and Dalton Risner celebrate Butt's touchdown catch during the seventh training camp practice at UCHealth Training Center on August 21, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Jake Butt and Dalton Risner celebrate Butt's touchdown catch during the seventh training camp practice at UCHealth Training Center on August 21, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
67 / 73

Jake Butt and Dalton Risner celebrate Butt's touchdown catch during the seventh training camp practice at UCHealth Training Center on August 21, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Jerry Jeudy during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus
68 / 73

Jerry Jeudy during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Denver Broncos/Gabriel Christus
Jerry Jeudy during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus
69 / 73

Jerry Jeudy during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Denver Broncos/Gabriel Christus
Von Miller and Jurrell Casey pose for a photo as they walk off the field after the seventh training camp practice at UCHealth Training Center on August 21, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
70 / 73

Von Miller and Jurrell Casey pose for a photo as they walk off the field after the seventh training camp practice at UCHealth Training Center on August 21, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Josh Watson, Bradley Chubb, Justin Hollins and Jeremiah Attaochu during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus
71 / 73

Josh Watson, Bradley Chubb, Justin Hollins and Jeremiah Attaochu during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Denver Broncos/Gabriel Christus
Bradley Chubb and Justin Hollins during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus
72 / 73

Bradley Chubb and Justin Hollins during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Denver Broncos/Gabriel Christus
Duke Dawson Jr. during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus
73 / 73

Duke Dawson Jr. during training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, August 21, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Denver Broncos/Gabriel Christus
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

How his work ethic with Marvin Harrison could be a model for Lock and Jerry Jeudy

Early in practice, Atwater noted how Manning built a connection with Hall of Fame wide receiver Marvin Harrison early in their careers. As Lock worked with Jeudy before the team period, Manning remarked that the biggest thing might just be having a teammate who is willing to consistently put in the hard work that's necessary to create make that kind of partnership work at a high level.

"As we're watching practice, I'm watching Drew Lock and Jerry Jeudy kind of work on their timing — that's what any young quarterback looks for, is to find a guy that you have a connection with, that you're both about the same age and [someone who] you can hopefully play a long time with," Manning said. "But you mentioned how many passes, completions, I threw to Marvin in games. I mean, Steve, let's multiply that times 50 for all the throws in practice — in March, April, May, June. … It just never stopped. That was probably my favorite thing about playing, was all the hard work you did in April, working on a 15-yard out route, timing route, and you complete that in January against the Ravens in the playoff game and you go, 'You know what? It was worth it out there throwing in April.' … Everything matters. Marvin loved to work, he loved to practice. He never came out of a practice session, never came out of the game. He could run all day, so it was just a real pleasure to play with him."

That bond of course led them to become one of the most prolific quarterback-wide receiver duos, but what you may not know is it may have also helped the Broncos when Manning came to town.

"I've got to tell you — his work ethic just resonated with the rest of our team," Manning said. "He taught Reggie Wayne how to work. Even when I got here to Denver, I can remember Demaryius [Thomas], Eric Decker kind of talking about, 'Hey, tell me about Marvin Harrison and Reggie Wayne.' I said, 'It was their work ethic. They never came out of practice.' And that's how Demaryius and Eric were. Going back to that appreciation for the players that played before, it can make a difference. It can make players better. Marvin Harrison, believe it or not, made, I think, the Denver Broncos better because our receivers wanted to know how he worked."

However, Manning didn't say that there was any physical attribute that was particularly key in molding a great receiver. The willingness to work was the one thing that tied them all together, as well as having any number of skills that forces defenses to respect you.

"I don't think there's a prototype, if you will," Manning said. "Demaryius Thomas looked different from Jerry Jeudy; Marvin Harrison looked different than Eric Decker. I think you want a good work ethic. I think you want a guy who knows how to get open. Marvin Harrison had unbelievable quickness and speed, and it was hard to jam him because if they missed, he was gone. Demaryius was so big and physical that you were more likely to kind of stay off him and keep him in front of you. Ultimately, you want guys who will put a little — maybe not fear — but the defense has to respect [you]. I think that's what you're looking for. To me that comes a lot of different ways."

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: A look at the Broncos' recent success vs. the Colts

If the Broncos can get a win on Thursday, they can further push the series in their favor in recent memory and continue an impressive run against the Colts in Denver.

news

Under the Headset: An interview with Outside Linebackers Coach Bert Watts

"He's been a guy that we've been so excited to see him just let it loose," Watts said of Bradley Chubb.

news

'Greatness going against each other': Matchup between Pat Surtain II and Davante Adams highly anticipated, even inside Broncos' locker room

When Pat Surtain II and Raiders wideout Davante Adams face off on Sunday, the matchup may produce some of the most exciting one-on-one battles of the year.

news

'I think we're the best in the league': Broncos defense makes a statement in win over 49ers

"I feel like we're just getting our swagger back," Bradley Chubb said.

news

Broncos elevate DE Jonathan Harris and WR Kendall Hinton for Week 3 game vs. 49ers

The two players will be able to provide more depth at positions that have recently been impacted by injuries.

news

Under the Headset: An interview with Tight Ends Coach Jake Moreland

"I think everybody in the room can stretch, they can run, they have good catching ability," Moreland said.

news

11 former Broncos among 129 Modern-Era nominees for Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023

The list includes three Ring of Famers in Rod Smith, Tom Nalen and Jason Elam.

news

Injury Report: WR Jerry Jeudy, CB Pat Surtain II 'day to day' after suffering injuries vs. Texans

The Broncos received "good news" on the two players' statuses, Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said.

news

'He was so critical': How Courtland Sutton powered Denver's passing attack vs. Houston after Jerry Jeudy's injury

With Jerry Jeudy sidelined, Courtland Sutton embraced the spotlight as the Broncos' leading receiver when they needed it most.

news

Broncos place Justin Simmons on injured reserve, promote Essang Bassey to active roster

Denver also signed veteran safety Anthony Harris to their practice squad.

news

Injury Report: Broncos evaluating Quinn Meinerz' status after hamstring injury

Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett also provided a brief update on Josey Jewell and Billy Turner.

news

Injury Report: Josey Jewell doubtful, three Broncos questionable for Week 1 vs. Seahawks

Hackett did not rule out the possibility of Jewell playing and said the team would continue to evaluate him over the next day.

Advertising