Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Loren Landow to remain out for Week 16 due to COVID-19 protocols

Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Loren Landow will not coach in Sunday's game against the Chargers due to COVID-19 protocols.

Landow also did not coach in the team's Week 15 game against the Bills after announcing on Dec. 18 that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

"I was surprised this morning to learn that I tested positive for COVID-19," Landow tweeted. "I feel great [with] no symptoms following all the guidelines of our medical staff. Gonna hurt not being out there tomorrow, and I can't wait to get back to work!!"