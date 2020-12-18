Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Loren Landow announces positive COVID-19 test, Broncos cancel Friday walkthrough as precaution

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos cancelled their Friday walkthrough as a precaution after Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Loren Landow tested positive for COVID-19.
"I was surprised this morning to learn that I tested positive for COVID-19," Landow tweeted. "I feel great [with] no symptoms following all the guidelines of our medical staff. Gonna hurt not being out there tomorrow, and I can't wait to get back to work!!"
The team continued to prepare for its Week 15 game against Buffalo via virtual meetings.
The Broncos are slated to kick off against the Bills at 2:30 p.m. MT on Saturday on NFL Network and Denver7.