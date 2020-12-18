Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Loren Landow announces positive COVID-19 test, Broncos cancel Friday walkthrough as precaution

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos cancelled their Friday walkthrough as a precaution after Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Loren Landow tested positive for COVID-19.

"I was surprised this morning to learn that I tested positive for COVID-19," Landow tweeted. "I feel great [with] no symptoms following all the guidelines of our medical staff. Gonna hurt not being out there tomorrow, and I can't wait to get back to work!!"

The team continued to prepare for its Week 15 game against Buffalo via virtual meetings.