'[He's] going to be a great Bronco for a long time': DC Ed Donatell previews returns of now-healthy Bradley Chubb, Bryce Callahan

VETERAN PRESENCE

Speaking of Casey and Bouye, Donatell spoke highly of both players and what they would bring to the defense.

On Casey: "This is a great veteran in our league, and he's been a great interior player, but he adds to the pass rush. And that's really important to us, to get that push up inside with the edge rushers we have, that's very valuable."

And on Bouye: "He plays in the outside lanes, and he brings size and length. Very instinctive player. He's been very productive over the years. And he's really fit in well with our group. We didn't know that until after we got him, but he's fit in in these virtual settings. He had played with Kareem Jackson at Houston, and he's a guy who's just poured his heart out to the Broncos."

'HE'S WAY AHEAD OF WHERE HE WAS'

At this point last year, linebacker Alexander Johnson still hadn't played a defensive snap in the NFL. He joined the Broncos in 2018, but he played purely special teams in his limited time on the active roster. During Week 5 of the 2019 season, though, Johnson entered the Broncos' starting lineup and made the most of his opportunity. As a key piece of Denver's resurgent run defense, Johnson started 12 games to end the year and recorded 93 tackles, three passes defensed, two forced fumbles, an interception and five tackles for loss.

"He's sure in a better place," Donatell said. "We didn't know much about him. He was a depth player kind of fighting his way onto the roster at this point last year, and he made the most of his opportunity. He got in there and played, and we found a role for him and a way to feature his style. He kind of brings that roughneck element to our defense. So we really like where he is. I don't know how to explain it, but he's way ahead of where he was, because he's got a major role on this team right now."

'HE'S REALLY ON SCHEDULE AS A TACKLER AND A HITTER'

The Broncos added to their offense with their first two picks of the 2020 NFL Draft before they selected Iowa cornerback Michael Ojemudia with the 77th-overall pick.

Ojemudia, a three-year starter at Iowa, should have the opportunity to compete for playing time as a rookie — and Donatell has been initially impressed by how the young cornerback has adapted.