'He's a great leader [and] a great competitor': WR Courtland Sutton sparks Broncos' offense in Denver's win over Packers

The touchdown reception was Sutton's fifth in just seven games this season and put him within one touchdown of tying his career-best for a single season. Wilson said after the game that the play was designed to get Sutton in isolation and take advantage of his unique size and skill set, and Sutton made the most of the opportunity.

Like the opening-drive catch, Sutton contextualized his touchdown reception in terms of his responsibility to his team.

"It's nice to be able to get in the box, but it's not really just for myself," Sutton said. "I love to be able to contribute and help the team be successful. I know that myself, being able to get into the box is what's going to help us be successful."

Wilson praised Sutton's performance throughout the game — Sutton recorded a first down on three of his six receptions — but pointed to the veteran receiver's consistency to explain how he's become as a leader in the Broncos' locker room and a catalyst for their offensive success.

"Courtland, he's been clutch,: Wilson said. "He made a huge down-the-field catch early in the game. He did a good job of winning a couple times early, and then late too as well as the game went on.

"He's a consummate pro. You're talking about a professional, a guy that comes in every day with a smile on his face, confident, a guy that leads — that's why he's one of our captains. I think [he's] a guy that no matter what the circumstances are, he's always going to believe. He's one of my favorite teammates that I've played with because he goes up and down the sideline, bringing energy, talking to guys, letting them know what we're going to do. He's like that every day. He's a great leader [and] a great competitor, he made some clutch plays and that was exciting."

Sutton deflected credit for the win after the game, instead underscoring Broncos' unity and resilience as reasons for the victory.

With their first home win now secured, the Broncos will face off against Kansas City in the back half of their home stand before heading into the bye week, and the above traits will be critical for Denver to pull off a win against its division rival.