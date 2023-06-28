'He coaches me in every way': Jerry Jeudy discusses Sean Payton's confidence in him and the potential that holds

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — At Englewood High School's Randy Penn Stadium, Jerry Jeudy watched kids at his football camp and was reminded of himself.

He may not have been able to go to a camp like this when he was younger, but he could see the same love for the game and freewheeling spirit that helped form the foundation for him to become the football player he is today.

With training camp approaching, that spirit will once again inhabit Jeudy, who is now hoping to evolve into one of the game's elite receivers. Under the watchful eye of Head Coach Sean Payton, he'll certainly have that chance, as Payton previously said he's committed to propelling Jeudy to that point.

"He's explosive," Payton said on June 8. "I remember him coming out [of college] and certainly seeing film of him playing. Now, having a chance to work directly with him, he's very explosive. He's got extremely loose hips, which allows him to transition well. There're the nuances of the game, relative to landmarks, and the exactness of the passing game. All of those things, he's been really eager to learn. I enjoy working with him.

"I told him, 'Hey, I'm going to be on you and we're going to get the most out of you.' He's continued to get stronger. Couple times, he's catching the ball with his pinkies together instead of his thumbs together. We'll correct some of that, but he's someone that certainly will be a big part of what we do."

To have that careful instruction from the head coach — the brain behind several of the best offenses in league history — should pay dividends, as Jeudy said Wednesday at his camp.

"He coaches me in every way he can," Jeudy said. "Every little detail that he's seen me mess up on, he gives me his opinion on it and thinking of ways for me to get better. I appreciate having a coach that's that dedicated in really helping me to become the best player I can be. …