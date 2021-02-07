Hall of Famer Peyton Manning details calls to Hall of Fame QBs, why Archie Manning will present him for enshrinement

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — During a Hall of Fame career, Peyton Manning took inspiration from a number of great quarterbacks whose own careers ended with gold jackets and a bust in Canton, Ohio.

In the days since receiving the news that he had been elected as a first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer, Manning took the opportunity to call several of those players to express his gratitude.

"I called John Elway," Manning said. "I called Dan Marino, Troy Aikman, Brett Favre — just to kind of let them know [the news] and to say how thankful I am to be on the same team as them and kind of the role and the impact they've had on me, either [from] studying them or talking to me after a game, whatever it may be. I'm honored to be a part of their fraternity."

Elway, Marino and Favre joined Manning — and several others — at the quarterback position on the NFL 100 All-Time Team, which selectedthe best players in league history.

Impressive as those careers may be, though, none of those quarterbacks is Manning's favorite in league history. That honor will likely always belong to Manning's father, Archie. And when theHall of Fame enshrinement arrives late this summer, Archie will play a critical role.

"My dad was my favorite player growing up," Manning said. "He was my favorite quarterback. He's had the greatest football influence on me, even though he never was my coach. Pickup football, knee football in the den, backyard football. He used to go over to our high school because we'd ask him to come watch us throw with my receivers. It was always I had to go ask for his help as opposed to him coming to us, and he was glad to do it. He's my favorite quarterback.

"He's going to present me, which it's only appropriate because of the impact he's had on me."

Manning's calls of appreciation and gratitude continued with his brothers, former coaches, high school friends, members of the athletic training, video and equipment staffs from Denver, Indianapolis and Tennessee and several former teammates.