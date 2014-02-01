Denver Broncos | News

Hall of Fame Class of 2014 Announced

Feb 01, 2014 at 09:16 AM

NEW YORK –Despite an impressive resume, former Broncos safety John Lynch was not inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2014.

The safety was one of 15 finalists for the Class of 2014, marking the first time that Lynch had been named a HOF finalist. He will be up for induction once again next season. 

Lynch, who played with the Broncos from 2004-2007 before retiring prior to the 2008 campaign, was named to nine Pro Bowls in his 15-season NFL career with the Buccaneers and Broncos.

A four-time All-Pro during his career, Lynch snared 26 interceptions, notched 13 sacks, forced 16 fumbles and recovered nine more in his career. He won Super Bowl XXXVII with the Buccaneers and played a key role in helping the Broncos advance to the 2005 AFC Championship Game.

The 2014 Hall of Fame Class includes Derrick Brooks, Michael Strahan, Andre Reed, Aeneas Williams, Ray Guy, Claude Humphrey and Walter Jones.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Broncos mock draft roundup: Analysts' early projections for Denver's 2024 NFL Draft

As the offseason begins, here's a look at several analysts' projections for the Broncos' first-round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Mile High Morning: Former Bronco Ebenezer Ekuban discusses triumphs and camaraderie of his Denver career

Ekuban, the first NFL player from Ghana, talked about his unique football journey on the "Cut Fired Traded Retired" podcast.
news

Mile High Morning: Broncos' 'really good rookie class' flashes potential in first season in Denver

Denver's rookie class made an impact on all three units and showed why it will be an integral part of the Broncos' future.
news

Mile High Morning: 'Good Morning Football' ranks WR Courtland Sutton's toe-tap grab as one of season's coolest plays

Sutton's incredible touchdown against the Bills on "Monday Night Football" made analyst Peter Schrager's "Cool Plays, Bro" segment.
Advertising