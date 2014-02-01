Hall of Fame Class of 2014 Announced

NEW YORK –Despite an impressive resume, former Broncos safety John Lynch was not inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2014.

The safety was one of 15 finalists for the Class of 2014, marking the first time that Lynch had been named a HOF finalist. He will be up for induction once again next season.

Lynch, who played with the Broncos from 2004-2007 before retiring prior to the 2008 campaign, was named to nine Pro Bowls in his 15-season NFL career with the Buccaneers and Broncos.

A four-time All-Pro during his career, Lynch snared 26 interceptions, notched 13 sacks, forced 16 fumbles and recovered nine more in his career. He won Super Bowl XXXVII with the Buccaneers and played a key role in helping the Broncos advance to the 2005 AFC Championship Game.