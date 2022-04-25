Denver Broncos | News

Hackett: Hamler's recovery 'unbelievable,' but Broncos exercising caution

Apr 25, 2022 at 05:04 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/centerpiece/homepage/2015/07-July/SwansonBen.jpg
Ben Swanson

Managing Editor, DenverBroncos.com

220425_hamler

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — As the Broncos got to work on Monday with the start of voluntary veteran minicamp, one player who impressed Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett was wide receiver KJ Hamler, who has made remarkable strides in his recovery since suffering a season-ending knee injury only seven months ago.

"It's unbelievable," Hackett said. "There was one time … he ran an out route over there. I just kind of nodded my head saying, 'Wow.' That's just great to see. All the guys — everybody's working so hard. They all want to be out on the field. You appreciate that as a coach. They all want to contribute to the team."

While General Manager George Paton said Friday that Hamler is "well ahead of schedule," he would not indicate a timetable for Hamler's return to full health.

On Monday, Hackett also declined to specify his expectations for Hamler to be full go. Instead, he said, they'd be cautious with their approach, going off of guidance from the team's doctors and training staff.

"Our doctors [and] our trainers are amazing here," Hackett said. "I trust them. And it's about doing it the right way. We don't want to rush it too fast. We want to do what's right for him. …

"It's just about just kind of that process and making sure we don't push it too hard, we're pushing it enough and just make sure he does all the right things to get out there when he can."

After Monday's practice, Hamler's new quarterback said he also recognizes the incredible progress Hamler is making.

"To see a guy like KJ Hamler get healthy, to be working his way into here and practicing and playing," Russell Wilson said, "it's been really excellent."

Hackett also declined to say whether he expects outside linebacker Randy Gregory, who reportedly is recovering from a shoulder injury, to return in time for the start of training camp.

"Again, right now, we're just kind of working through everything," Hackett said.

Related Content

news

In first practice as Broncos, QB Russell Wilson and HC Nathaniel Hackett take next step in building Denver's offense

"You want guys to come out here, you want them to want to practice and want to get better," Hackett said Monday. "Russ leads that charge."

news

Broncos announce jersey numbers for new additions

In addition to the previously noted jersey numbers for quarterback Russell Wilson, outside linebacker Randy Gregory and defensive tackle D.J. Jones, the remainder of the team's new players also received their numbers.

news

Mile High Morning: KJ Hamler 'well ahead of schedule' in ACL recovery, The Athletic dives into the process

"I've just got to go out there and play and get back on the field," Hamler told The Athletic's Nick Kosmider.

news

Sacco Sez: Cornell Green, a scout on the front lines

Broncos Team Historian Jim Saccomano reflects on the career of scout Cornell Green, who helped the Broncos reach tremendous success.

news

Tales from the Draft: Why the Broncos overlooked a bad combine workout and 'tweener' concerns to draft Shannon Sharpe

"I couldn't believe it," Sharpe said in 2008. "I was sitting on my bed all night, just shocked that I wasn't picked yet."

news

'It's hard to stand pat': Paton, Broncos entertaining all options despite late draft start

"We're going to have flexibility," George Paton said. "… We can take the best player. And we can move up, we can move down. So I really think we're in a good spot heading into the draft."

news

Broncos 'hope Bradley [Chubb]'s here a long time,' could still add edge rusher in 2022 NFL Draft

"I think the edge class is really strong," GM George Paton said. "Everyone needs pass rushers, and I think there's a number of pass rushers in this draft, so I would say that would be the strength."

news

'We'll watch Russell Wilson highlights': Broncos' addition of franchise QB outweighs trade cost

"We love having first-round picks, we love having the early second, but we also love having a franchise quarterback that sets the tone every day in the building," Paton said.

news

Mile High Morning: Daniel Jeremiah breaks down potential best-case defensive picks for the Broncos at No. 64

"If you're looking for an edge rusher in that range, [Oklahoma's] Nik Bonitto would be a home run," Jeremiah said.

news

Mile High Morning: Russell Wilson discusses expectations for style of play in Denver and more in podcast with Greg Olsen

"I think what we can expect is a lot of showtime games," Wilson said.

news

Tales from the Draft: How free agency misfortune turned into a decade of success with the selection of Steve Atwater

Drafting Hall of Fame players often seems like a sure thing in hindsight — but at the time, it was not the case with Steve Atwater.

Advertising