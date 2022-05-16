Greg Knapp, late Broncos assistant coach, receives 'Dr. Z' Award for lifetime NFL achievement

A revered former Broncos assistant has been bestowed with a posthumous honor.

The late Greg Knapp, who died after being hit by a car while biking in July 2021, was one of two coaches selected as the 2022 Paul "Dr. Z" Zimmerman Award winners by the Pro Football Writers of America.

The award is given to assistant coaches to recognize lifetime achievement in the NFL. The honor is named after Zimmerman, who spent nearly three decades a Sports Illustrated writer and is viewed as one of the game's preeminent football writers.

Knapp, who was as an NFL assistant for 25 seasons before his death, worked in Denver from 2013-16. He first served as the team's quarterbacks coach in 2013 before being promoted to passing game coordinator for the 2014-16 seasons.

During his time in Denver, Knapp worked alongside Peyton Manning to build a record-breaking offense in 2013. Manning set a slew of single-season passing records, and that Broncos' offense remains the highest-scoring unit in league history.

Knapp also tutored Brock Osweiler, whose starts proved critical at the end of the 2015 regular season, and 2016 starter Trevor Siemian.

In addition to his time in Denver, Knapp worked with the 49ers, Falcons, Raiders, Seahawks, Texans and Jets in the NFL and also spent time as a player or coaching intern with several other clubs.