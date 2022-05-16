Denver Broncos | News

Greg Knapp, late Broncos assistant coach, receives 'Dr. Z' Award for lifetime NFL achievement

May 16, 2022 at 11:34 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

220516_Knapp

A revered former Broncos assistant has been bestowed with a posthumous honor.

The late Greg Knapp, who died after being hit by a car while biking in July 2021, was one of two coaches selected as the 2022 Paul "Dr. Z" Zimmerman Award winners by the Pro Football Writers of America.

The award is given to assistant coaches to recognize lifetime achievement in the NFL. The honor is named after Zimmerman, who spent nearly three decades a Sports Illustrated writer and is viewed as one of the game's preeminent football writers.

Knapp, who was as an NFL assistant for 25 seasons before his death, worked in Denver from 2013-16. He first served as the team's quarterbacks coach in 2013 before being promoted to passing game coordinator for the 2014-16 seasons.

During his time in Denver, Knapp worked alongside Peyton Manning to build a record-breaking offense in 2013. Manning set a slew of single-season passing records, and that Broncos' offense remains the highest-scoring unit in league history.

Knapp also tutored Brock Osweiler, whose starts proved critical at the end of the 2015 regular season, and 2016 starter Trevor Siemian.

In addition to his time in Denver, Knapp worked with the 49ers, Falcons, Raiders, Seahawks, Texans and Jets in the NFL and also spent time as a player or coaching intern with several other clubs.

Since his passing, the Broncos have recognized Knapp in a variety of ways, including a moment of silence at a 2021 home game and a bike build event in honor of the avid cyclist.

Related Content

news

Broncos sign G Zack Johnson

In a corresponding move, the team waived CB Cortez Davis.

news

Mile High Morning: Broncos earn an A in Pro Football Focus' offseason grades

The Broncos were one of just three teams to receive an A.

news

Sacco Sez: The schedule, then and now

Broncos Team Historian Jim Saccomano writes about the promise a new season holds.

news

'Anything to help the team win': Broncos rookies embracing opportunity to play on special teams

"I want to come in here and show all my abilities the best way I can and be a great team player," Damarri Mathis said. "However I can fit in, [I want to] get in and help the team win."

news

Broncos' 2022 preseason schedule finalized

news

Numbers that matter: TE Greg Dulcich, CB Damarri Mathis select numbers with ties to Broncos' past

Plus, HC Nathaniel Hackett details what he's looking to get out of the team's rookie minicamp.

news

'It's about being battle-tested': HC Nathaniel Hackett relishes tough final stretch of 2022 season

news

TE Greg Dulcich signs rookie contract

The Broncos selected Dulcich in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft with the 80th-overall pick.

news

Game-by-game breakdown of the Broncos' 2022 schedule

The Broncos' 2022 schedule is here, and we're going in-depth.

news

The five most-intriguing games on the Broncos' 2022 schedule

With five prime-time games and the traditional six division matchups, there are plenty of intriguing contests to come in Russell Wilson's debut season with the Broncos.

news

Broncos to play five prime-time games in 2022 season

Denver will play five games on prime-time television this season, including four in the first six weeks.

Advertising