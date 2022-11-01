Denver Broncos | News

Greg Dulcich nominated for NFL Rookie of the Week after #DENvsJAX

Nov 01, 2022 at 09:15 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/centerpiece/homepage/2015/07-July/SwansonBen.jpg
Ben Swanson

Managing Editor, DenverBroncos.com

221101_dulcich

After leading the Broncos in receiving yardage in a Week 8 win over the Jaguars, tight end Greg Dulcich has been nominated for NFL Rookie of the Week.

Fans can vote for Dulcich here.

In just the third game of his career, Dulcich made his first start and caught four passes for 87 yards, which was the fourth-most receiving yards in a single game by a rookie tight end in franchise history.

Three of Dulcich's catches came on a single drive, as he helped spark Denver to a go-ahead touchdown in the third-quarter. Quarterback Russell Wilson found Dulcich for gains of 18, 22 and 38 yards to push the Broncos from their own 2-yard line to deep in the red zone.

Through a Broncos rookie tight end's first three career games, Dulcich's 12 receptions and 182 receiving yards are the most in franchise history.

Dulcich is up for Rookie of the Week honors against Jets WR Garrett Wilson, Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier, Browns CB Martin Emerson, Lions LB Malcolm Rodriguez and Ravens TE Isaiah Likely.

Related Content

news

Injury Report: C Lloyd Cushenberry III to miss 'a couple weeks' with a groin strain

The Broncos will be without their starting center as he recovers from a groin injury, Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said Tuesday.

news

Mile High Morning: A look at K'Waun Williams' underrated role in Denver's top-rated secondary

"[Williams] has been the missing piece helping to tie it all together," The Athletic's Nick Kosmider writes.

news

Mile High Morning: Celebrating Victory Monday after the Broncos' win over Jacksonville

After defeating the Jaguars, Broncos players took to social media to celebrate the victory and thank Broncos Country for its support and electric energy.

news

Broncos find way to make crucial plays in crucial moments in win over Jaguars

Again and again this season, the Broncos failed to make those plays — and on Sunday against the Jaguars, they made them.

news

Broncos rookies Greg Dulcich, Nik Bonitto have major impacts in Broncos' victory over Jaguars

"Once we started moving quick and getting things rolling, there was no stopping us," Dulcich said after the game.

news

Cover 4: Broncos rally in fourth quarter to earn 21-17 win in London vs. Jaguars

These are the players and plays that led to the Broncos' Week 8 win in London.

news

P.J. Locke active for Broncos' Week 8 game vs. Jaguars

Locke was added to the injury report on Saturday with a hamstring injury.

news

Denver Broncos vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: How to watch, listen and live stream

How to watch, listen to and live stream Denver Broncos vs. Jacksonville Jaguars on October 30, 2022.

news

Burning Questions: Can Russell Wilson's return boost the Broncos' offense in London?

In the midst of a four-game losing streak, the Broncos will aim to earn a win against the Jaguars (2-5) to gain a bit of momentum before the bye week.

news

Andrew Beck named to We Are The Mighty's MIGHTY 25 class of 2022

Beck joins Washington Commanders Head Coach Ron Rivera as the only two NFL representatives on the list for 2022.

news

Broncos vs. Jaguars game predictions: Who the experts think will win in Week 8

Here are the final score and spread predictions from NFL analysts around the country for the Broncos' Week 8 game vs. Jacksonville.

Advertising