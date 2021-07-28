Goals without worries: What it means for Von Miller to approach 2021 season 'at peace'

"I just know with me and Chubb out there, especially with all the guys that we have around us, Dre'Mont [Jones] and all these guys on the inside," Miller said. "Kyle Fuller, Justin Simmons, Kareem Jackson, and Bryce Callahan, and just the secondary that we have, we should be able to put up numbers. I don't want to [predict] any numbers. I don't want to jinx myself. I'm at peace with whatever we do, and I know if we can play to the best of our ability, we'll be right up there with all the other great duos around the league."

As you can tell, Miller's trying to keep himself grounded. Being at peace is a way to avoid becoming obsessed or too concerned with numerical goals, to set a standard for your own work and to then let the chips fall where they may without having to force anything.

Instead, Miller's goals are about the intangibles — if he achieves those things, success will follow at all levels.

"I want to be a positive light for my teammates like I always do," Miller said. "I want to watch the way I label things; I want to watch the things that I say around people, because all that stuff grows. I just want to be positive and just be at peace out here. That's really my mindset this year. I'm not thinking about my ankle, I'm not thinking about how many sacks I can get. I just want to go out there, have fun."

So far, the results have appeared evident to onlookers. General Manager George Paton, who had only seen Miller's work on game days, was made into a disciple as he saw his work this offseason.

"[I'm] totally impressed with Von," Paton said. "I've never seen him practice. I just saw him in games and on tape. When you watch him, we all know how athletic he is. He's 32 but he looks 25. Von knows this is a big year for all of us. He's worked hard and he's put in the work. My expectations are very high for him."

Of course, the expectations that may mean most to Miller are not of the individual sort.