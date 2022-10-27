Denver Broncos | News

GM George Paton knows Broncos' 2-5 start is 'not good enough,' still believes in Denver's ability to turn season around

Oct 27, 2022 at 08:32 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

221027_Paton_Story

LONDON — Despite the Broncos' rough start to the 2022 season, General Manager George Paton said Thursday he believes Denver has the capability to rebound from a 2-5 start.

"Obviously, the results aren't there," Paton said from the Harrow School in London. "Obviously, [it's] not good enough. [We're] 2-5, and we all need to get better, and it starts with me. I do believe in this football team, I do believe in the people in our building, the coaching staff, that we can turn it around. It's only seven games. Obviously we've been in every game, and that's not what it's all about. It's about winning games, and we need to learn how to win football games. We haven't done that."

As the Broncos have struggled to start the year, the offense has shouldered most of the responsibility. Denver ranks last in the NFL in points per game and has scored just eight touchdowns through the first seven weeks. Asked about the unit, Paton said there are several aspects that have contributed to the struggles.

"It's not just one thing, as you can see," Paton said. "A lot of newness. A new coaching staff. A lot of new players, new quarterback, new schemes. It doesn't come all together. I knew it wasn't going to be a well-oiled machine. I thought it would take time. Obviously it has, but there's a lot we have to work on. And then you have some injuries on offense. Our staff's trying to learn each other, our players are trying to learn each other. It's just a lot. No excuses. We need to play better, obviously. The offense isn't good enough to win games. Defense has kept us in it, but the offense has to play better."

Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett and quarterback Russell Wilson have been in the spotlight during the Broncos' offensive struggles, but Paton expressed confidence in both men on Thursday.

"I believe in Nathaniel," Paton said of the Broncos' head coach. "I support Nathaniel 100 percent. He's been in this seven games as a head coach. The scrutiny he's faced is unprecedented. We've had four prime-time games, so he's kind of had to learn in front of the entire world. But I really like how he's kept the team together. They're connected, he's kept our building together, and I appreciate how he's fought through that."

Paton said he's seen Hackett keep the Broncos together after losing five difficult contests in the early part of the season.

"It's hard to lose five games like we've lost, and Nathaniel has great leadership and he's kept this team together," Paton said. "He's kept this coaching staff and really our entire building together."

Wilson, meanwhile, has shown the flashes that Paton expected when he traded for the quarterback in March.

"It's a lot of newness," Paton said. "He's trying to learn the staff, the staff's trying to learn him and all of our players. We know what Russ is capable of. It's our job to get the best out of Russ and our entire offense. I know we'll get there. You've seen the flashes with Russ, whether it was the first half of the Raiders [game], the first half of the Chargers [game]. You see the arm strength, the accuracy, the mobility. We all need to play better, that's for sure, on offense."

Paton also dismissed concerns that Wilson's early season struggles are indicative of a long-term issue.

"I'm not concerned," Paton said of Wilson's start to the season. "We're in it for the long haul with Russ, not the first seven games. We believe in Russ. I believe in Russ. We just need to play better on offense — and the timing and the rhythm. We need an identity. We really don't have an identity on offense, and I think that comes with time. And again, hopefully it comes soon."

Paton, though, does not believe the Broncos tried to accomplish too much as they combined a first-time head coach with a new quarterback.

"I think we're a work in progress, I do," Paton said. "I think we're a work in progress. I feel like we're going to get it. We've been very close, and I hope this Sunday you can see it."

For the Broncos to earn a win on Sunday against the Jaguars, Paton knows Denver will need to make the game-winning plays that Hackett, Wilson and several other players and coaches have referenced for the last several weeks.

"What we've learned [is] we need to make plays at the end of games to win games, and we haven't done that," Paton said. "In all our games, we've either fumbled a punt or didn't make a catch. Just a lot that goes into it. Even last year, I felt this team needed to learn how to win. We're still learning, unfortunately."

As the Broncos approach the second half of the season, though, Paton has clear expectations — and that begins and ends with finding ways to get in the win column.

"I want to see growth, and I want to see wins," Paton said. "We all want to see wins. I think it's really important; growth from the offense, from special teams. But we want to win; we're all in this to win. We're all here to win. It's great to be here, but we all want to win."

Related Content

news

'We just need to come out the other side': Broncos look to find ways to win as second half of 2022 season nears

"It might not look [like] it at times, but a couple plays make a game look completely different," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said. "They've just got to feel that, understand that and once those plays start coming, be able to grow off that."

news

Injury Report: Russell Wilson 'looks good' in Thursday practice, remains day to day ahead of matchup with Jaguars

Nose tackle Mike Purcell (knee) returned to practice as a limited participant after missing Wednesday's practice.

news

Mile High Morning: Corliss Waitman returns to European roots with Broncos' trip to London

"Of all the things I thought could happen in football, I'm not sure I would have said I'd be back in Europe, with so many friends and family coming to see me play a game I didn't really know anything about until I was in high school," Waitman said. "That isn't something I could have predicted."

news

'It's a growing sport': Broncos support NFL FLAG UK during trip to London

"It's really special for the kids," NFL FLAG UK's Head of Community and Grassroots Development Afia Law said. "Where we are today is a huge Broncos school, they're really invested in the Broncos."

news

'Broncos Country — it's borderless': President Damani Leech, Broncos recognize importance of team's week in London

"For them, this is their first — and for many, only — opportunity [in 12 years] to see a regular-season game live and interact and it's really important for us, and I take that seriously."

news

'I'll be ready to rock': Russell Wilson eyes return to the field as Broncos prepare to face Jaguars

Plus, Wilson and Justin Simmons provide their reaction to trade rumors that have swirled around the team.

news

Broncos to debut new uniform combination for London game vs. Jaguars

When the Broncos play in London for the first time in more than a decade, the team will wear a new uniform combination.

news

Injury Report: DL Mike Purcell among six Broncos to miss Wednesday practice

"He's trending in the right way," Hackett said of quarterback Russell Wilson.

news

Mile High Morning: An inside look at the Broncos' trip overseas

The Broncos traveled to London to play at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, but the trip would not have been possible without years of behind-the-scenes planning.

news

Broncos designate OL Tom Compton for return from Physically Unable to Perform list

Compton has played a variety of positions along the offensive line in his career, and he started seven games for San Francisco at right tackle last season.

news

Mile High Morning: Broncos looking forward to time in London, focused on earning win

"I just want to see the stadium, want to help us make some plays in there," tight end Greg Dulcich said. "That's the only focus."

Advertising