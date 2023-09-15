Game Preview: Denver Broncos vs. Washington Commanders | Week 2

DENVER — The Broncos are back at home in Week 2, and they'll aim to secure their first win of the season to even their record at 1-1.

After a one-point loss in Week 1, Denver will look to finish the job against Washington.

"You guys have heard me talk about confidence," Head Coach Sean Payton said Monday. "You win a tough, close game, and pretty soon you get used to winning close games. I told [the team] afterwards, '… In our league, most of these games finished within a touchdown of each other.' Those are just the facts in our league. When you get into the fourth quarter — when we watched the end of all these games — somebody is in a two-minute [drill] to win, or somebody is defending a two-minute to win. It is what it is, but it's important to understand that we're going to be in a lot of these close games and the fine line of winning and losing is critical.

"… Sometimes they don't start out or finish the way you expect, but as you're adjusting and as you're seeing the type of game that's being played, understanding how to win that one. Does that come from experience? Yes. Is that a prerequisite that you have an experienced team? No. Our next opportunity is this week against Washington."

In a matchup with the Commanders, Denver will face a stiff test against one of the better defensive fronts in the NFL and a young quarterback in Sam Howell who has playmaking ability.

The Broncos showed plenty of potential — particularly on offense — in their first showing under Payton. In Week 2, they'll aim to take the next step and secure a win in a game that could be critical to their playoff hopes.

Since the playoffs expanded to include three wild-card teams in 2020, just one of 23 teams to start a season 0-2 has rebounded to play in the postseason.

"There's always a sense of urgency," quarterback Russell Wilson said Wednesday. "Every matchup you play in the National Football League, you want to be able to win them. We've got to treat every game as a championship game, because that's what it is. We play in a great division, and we're looking forward to just winning one game at a time. The sense of urgency with Coach Payton is always high, [and] with all of us players [it] is always high."

Payton's history shows an 0-1 start, though, is far from an indication that a season is without promise. On three occasions in New Orleans, Payton's teams responded from an 0-1 start to win at least 11 games — including a pair of seasons with 13 regular-season wins.

The first four weeks, we're in this urgent race to improve, so hopefully that's the case," Payton said Friday. "I think it's critical. … You are in this race to get better in the first quarter pole of the season."

On Sunday against Washington, the Broncos will aim to earn a much-needed victory.

STAT TO KNOW:

14-5.

During Ron Rivera's tenure in Washington, the Commanders hold a .737 winning percentage when they win the turnover battle. And as Payton mentioned this week, that's a hallmark of Rivera-led teams, dating back to their NFC South battles between the Saints and Panthers.

"They're disciplined," Payton said Wednesday. "They're outstanding when they win the turnover differential. We went through those numbers today. We did [his] whole career — Carolina and Washington. Their record when they win the turnover margin is pretty remarkable. They've always been tough and physical. We had a history of really, really tough games against Carolina and more recently at Washington."

Contrastingly, the Commanders are just 5-15 when they lose the turnover battle.

A week ago, Washington bucked the odds as it won the game despite losing the turnover battle. Still, Denver's chances of earning a victory should greatly increase if the team can stay on the correct side of the turnover ledger. In Week 1, the Broncos were one of just nine teams to avoid turning the ball over.