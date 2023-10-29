Game Preview: Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs | Week 8

ONE BIG QUESTION:

Can the Broncos' offense capitalize on its red-zone chances?

If Denver is to earn its first win over Kansas City since 2015, the Broncos will need to make the most of their opportunities. With a potent offense on the other side, that means the Broncos will need to find ways to score touchdowns in the red zone rather than settle for field goals. In their last two home games, the Broncos are a combined 3-of-8 in the red zone, including a 1-of-4 performance last week. Settling for field goals allowed the Packers to hang around, and Denver needed a late rally to earn its first home win of the season.

Against the Chiefs in Week 6, the Broncos converted on their only red-zone opportunity but will look for more chances on Sunday. Though Denver scored just a single touchdown, the Broncos posted a 47-yard third-quarter drive that looked promising before a batted pass resulted in an interception. After a first half that included a turnover on downs, an interception and four punts, the Broncos' ability to move the ball a bit in the second half offered a more positive outlook for Week 8.

As tackle Mike McGlinchey said this week, though, it's hard to tell just how much the first meeting of the season will impact the rematch.

"It was a short week, and I don't know if anybody was at their full [game plan] on a Thursday night," McGlinchey said. "Obviously [we] have more time to absorb the game plan. … I think it will be a great battle. I really don't think much of what happened Thursday night's going to have an effect on this weekend.

"It's going to be a new battle. You've got to win your matchups, and that's all it comes down to."

MATCHUP TO WATCH:

Justin Simmons vs. Patrick Mahomes

The Broncos' All-Pro safety recorded his first interception of the season and his fourth career pick off Patrick Mahomes in the teams' first meeting of the season. In that matchup, Simmons and the Broncos' defense held Kansas City to 1-of-5 in the red zone and allowed just three plays of 20 or more yards. Perhaps more importantly, the Broncos did not allow any long scores and forced the Chiefs to work for their points. For comparison's sake, the Chiefs recorded six plays of at least 20 yards and two plays of at least 45 yards in a Week 7 win over the Chargers. Among the Chiefs' big plays was a 46-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes to Marquez Valdes-Scantling. If the Broncos are to earn a win over the Chiefs, Simmons and a Denver secondary that will be without Kareem Jackson will need to limit Kansas City's big-play ability and then buckle down in the red zone. Another interception from Simmons wouldn't hurt, either.

STAT TO KNOW:

109 vs. 15.

In the first half of the Broncos' Week 6 matchup with the Chiefs, Mahomes found tight end Travis Kelce early and often. The four-time first-team All-Pro recorded seven catches on seven targets for 109 yards in the opening two quarters, including a 40-yard gain in the first quarter. The showing was Kelce's first 100-yard game of the season, and he followed it up with a 12-catch, 179-yard performance against the Chargers in Week 7.

Denver, though, found some success against Kelce in the second half. The Broncos limited Kelce to two catches for 15 yards after the break, and the Chiefs scored just six points across four possessions, excluding the end-of-game kneeldowns.