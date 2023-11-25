Game Preview: Denver Broncos vs. Cleveland Browns | Week 12

ONE BIG QUESTION:

Can the Broncos limit Myles Garrett's impact?

As Payton has evaluated defenders this season, no one has stood out to the same degree as Myles Garrett.

"I don't pay attention to awards, but I've not seen a defensive player as impactful this season on tape," Payton said Friday. "He's changing games. You have to have a protection plan; you have to understand where he is. He'll come over to the other side periodically, and sometimes he'll line up inside and rush the center or guard. He's a dominant player. Not only on defense, but he's gone on field goal block and blocked a kick. This guy is something else."

Garrett's 13 sacks are the most in the NFL, and his four strip-sacks are tied for the most in the league. The four-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro has the ability to wreck games, and quarterback Russell Wilson and the Broncos must ensure they protect the football. If the Broncos can stay in manageable third-down situations, that should become easier.

MATCHUP TO WATCH:

Dorian Thompson-Robinson vs. Denver's secondary

Following Deshaun Watson's season-ending injury, Cleveland turned to rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson in Week 11. In the second start of his career, Thompson-Robinson completed 24-of-43 passes for 165 yards and an interception, but he led a 48-yard game-winning field-goal drive in the final moments. Thompson-Robinson threw three interceptions in his previous start, a 28-3 loss to the Ravens in Week 4.

The Broncos have emphasized stopping Cleveland's third-ranked rushing attack, and they'll aim to put the rookie quarterback in difficult situations. If Denver can create third-and-long situations and get pressure on Thompson-Robinson, the Broncos may be able to continue their impressive takeaway streak. The Broncos have forced 12 turnovers during their last three wins, and they'll aim to force Thompson-Robinson into mistakes.

STAT TO KNOW:

1.

The Browns' defense will be as formidable a challenge as the Broncos face all season, as the unit ranks first in a number of categories. On a per-possession basis, Cleveland's defense ranks first in points (1.2), yards (18.6) and score percentage (21.7 percent), among a number of other metrics. In the context of the game's history, Cleveland's performance has been even more impressive. The Browns have allowed the fewest yards per drive since 2003, the fewest yards per game (243.3) since 2008, the fewest passing yards per game (143.7) since 1982 and fewest first downs per game (12.5) since 1973. The Browns have also forced three-and-outs on the highest percentage of opponent drives since the NFL started tracking the stat in 2000.

Simply put, the Broncos will face a stiff challenge in Sunday's game — and one of the keys to success will be to avoid third-and-longs.

"You can take any statistic," Payton said Friday. "Third-down numbers, they're at the top of the league. Passing efficiency, they're at the top of the league. You have this unique imbalance right now of snaps that they're getting on offense [and] snaps they're defending on defense. We did the red-zone report today. In order to have a red-zone opportunity, you have to cross the 20[-yard line]. They're fewest in the league in defending red-zone opportunities. One of the keys we felt like at the start of the week was our first- and second-down efficiency vs. this defense and trying to minimize the minus plays."