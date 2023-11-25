Denver Broncos | News

Game Preview: Denver Broncos vs. Cleveland Browns | Week 12

Nov 25, 2023 at 10:39 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

DENVER — Following the Broncos' Week 8 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, Head Coach Sean Payton stood at his postgame press conference and looked toward the future.

"We're going to play in bigger games than that," Payton said in late October.

The Broncos' Week 12 game against the Cleveland Browns certainly qualifies.

Denver (5-5) finds itself in the thick of the AFC wild-card race after four consecutive wins, and a matchup with the Browns could have major ramifications at the end of the season.

It will not be easy, though, to earn a fifth consecutive win and mark the team's longest winning streak since 2015. The Browns (7-3) boast the NFL's best defense and one of the top rushing attacks, and they've rode that formula to three consecutive wins of their own.

"That formula of being able to run the ball well and play good defense, even though it's 2023, still works," Payton said Wednesdsay. "They're doing it better than anyone."

As the Broncos look to keep their momentum rolling, here's a look at a question for the Broncos to answer, a matchup to watch and a stat to know.

ONE BIG QUESTION:

Can the Broncos limit Myles Garrett's impact?

As Payton has evaluated defenders this season, no one has stood out to the same degree as Myles Garrett.

"I don't pay attention to awards, but I've not seen a defensive player as impactful this season on tape," Payton said Friday. "He's changing games. You have to have a protection plan; you have to understand where he is. He'll come over to the other side periodically, and sometimes he'll line up inside and rush the center or guard. He's a dominant player. Not only on defense, but he's gone on field goal block and blocked a kick. This guy is something else."

Garrett's 13 sacks are the most in the NFL, and his four strip-sacks are tied for the most in the league. The four-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro has the ability to wreck games, and quarterback Russell Wilson and the Broncos must ensure they protect the football. If the Broncos can stay in manageable third-down situations, that should become easier.

MATCHUP TO WATCH:

Dorian Thompson-Robinson vs. Denver's secondary

Following Deshaun Watson's season-ending injury, Cleveland turned to rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson in Week 11. In the second start of his career, Thompson-Robinson completed 24-of-43 passes for 165 yards and an interception, but he led a 48-yard game-winning field-goal drive in the final moments. Thompson-Robinson threw three interceptions in his previous start, a 28-3 loss to the Ravens in Week 4.

The Broncos have emphasized stopping Cleveland's third-ranked rushing attack, and they'll aim to put the rookie quarterback in difficult situations. If Denver can create third-and-long situations and get pressure on Thompson-Robinson, the Broncos may be able to continue their impressive takeaway streak. The Broncos have forced 12 turnovers during their last three wins, and they'll aim to force Thompson-Robinson into mistakes.

STAT TO KNOW:

1.

The Browns' defense will be as formidable a challenge as the Broncos face all season, as the unit ranks first in a number of categories. On a per-possession basis, Cleveland's defense ranks first in points (1.2), yards (18.6) and score percentage (21.7 percent), among a number of other metrics. In the context of the game's history, Cleveland's performance has been even more impressive. The Browns have allowed the fewest yards per drive since 2003, the fewest yards per game (243.3) since 2008, the fewest passing yards per game (143.7) since 1982 and fewest first downs per game (12.5) since 1973. The Browns have also forced three-and-outs on the highest percentage of opponent drives since the NFL started tracking the stat in 2000.

Simply put, the Broncos will face a stiff challenge in Sunday's game — and one of the keys to success will be to avoid third-and-longs.

"You can take any statistic," Payton said Friday. "Third-down numbers, they're at the top of the league. Passing efficiency, they're at the top of the league. You have this unique imbalance right now of snaps that they're getting on offense [and] snaps they're defending on defense. We did the red-zone report today. In order to have a red-zone opportunity, you have to cross the 20[-yard line]. They're fewest in the league in defending red-zone opportunities. One of the keys we felt like at the start of the week was our first- and second-down efficiency vs. this defense and trying to minimize the minus plays."

Cleveland's propensity for forcing three-and-outs has allowed the group to average 18.2 more plays per game and nearly eight more minutes of possession than its opponents. For the Broncos to find success, they'll need to remain on the field and capitalize on red-zone chances. The Browns are allowing just over two red-zone opportunities per game, so Denver may not have many chances. The Broncos will need to take advantage of their opportunities and maximize points in a game in which points could be at a premium.

Related Content

news

Denver Broncos vs. Cleveland Browns: How to watch, listen and live stream

How to watch, listen to and live stream the Broncos' Week 12 game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023.
news

Injury Report: S P.J. Locke, RB Dwayne Washington questionable for Week 12 game vs. Browns

Locke and Washington are the only Broncos who were assigned game statuses for Sunday's matchup with Cleveland.
news

Mile High Morning:  S P.J. Locke credits improved 'IQ of the game' for success in Year 4

"It was just a lot of trial and error, so I guess now, it's clicking," Locke said Thursday.
news

Injury Report: S P.J. Locke returns to practice for Broncos

One of the Broncos' key defenders has returned to practice ahead of a critical AFC showdown with the Cleveland Browns.
news

Broncos mourn passing of two-time Super Bowl champion Harald Hasselbach

A defensive lineman, Hasselbach appeared every possible regular season and postseason game (131) during his seven seasons with the Broncos.
news

Mile High Morning: Broncos players dish out their Thanksgiving dinner favorites

Denver's players are amped up for great food offerings and quality time with family.
news

Broncos Notebook: Denver offense knows it must 'come ready to play' against top-ranked Browns defense

"Ric Flair always said, 'To be the man, you've got to beat the man,'" tackle Mike McGlinchey said Wednesday.
news

Injury Report: S P.J. Locke does not practice Wednesday ahead of Week 12

Locke was the lone Bronco who did not practice on Wednesday.
news

Mile High Morning: CB Ja'Quan McMillian describes versatility, playing style after consecutive games with a takeaway

McMillian recovered a fumble and picked off Minnesota's Josh Dobbs in the Broncos' win on Sunday.
news

C Lloyd Cushenberry III nominated for 2023 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

According to the NFL, the award is presented to a player who "best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents and integrity in competition."
news

Denver Broncos to highlight local artists through 'Stadium Artist Series'

Spearheaded by Owner Carrie Walton Penner, the Stadium Artist Series highlights the vibrant local art scene across Broncos Country, enhancing the gameday experience for fans as part of the stadium improvement plan.
Advertising